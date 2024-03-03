ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned to follow Rafa Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz

In a few moments we will share with you the Rafa Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz preview, as well as the latest information from the Michelob ULTRA Arena court.
How to watch Rafa Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz?

If you want to watch the Rafa Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz match, you can follow it on TV on Netflix. 

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option

What time is the Rafa Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 4 p.m.

Australia: 6 a.m. 

Bolivia: 3 p.m. 

Brazil: 4 p.m.

Chile: 4 p.m. 

Colombia: 14 hours 

Ecuador: 14 hours 

Spain: 21 hours 

United States (New York): 4 p.m. 

United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours 

India: 1 hour 

Japan: 4 hours 

Mexico: 14 hours 

Nigeria: 20 hours 

Paraguay: 16 hours 

Peru: 14 hours

United Kingdom: 19 hours

Objective: to be 100% at Indian Wells

Both players are planning to play the first Grand Slam in Indian Wells if there are no setbacks. A tournament to recover sensations for the two Spaniards. Although Carlos Alcaraz, who defends his title after winning last year's final against Daniil Medvedev, will have to take it with more exigency.
News - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz had a good 2023, who at only 20 years old, despite his doubtful ending, has achieved 65 victories, 12 losses and six titles.


He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with a competitive pace against Novak Djokovic. After this he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, he fell in the semifinals against Daniil Medvedev and was unable to retain the title. He began the Asian tour by losing in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open and in Shanghai he lost in the round of 16 against Dimitrov. He did not do much better at the Paris Masters 1000, since in his first match he lost to the Russian, Safiullin. Despite his bad start in the ATP Final, he reached the semifinals, but there he ran into the world number 1 and was left out.

 

He is looking to have a good 2024 and of course dream of finishing at the top of the ATP ranking. Although he will have great adversaries. At the Australian Open he reached the second week in Melbourne for the first time in his career, but lost in the quarterfinals against Alexander Zverev. In Buenos Aires he defended his title, but could not do so after losing against Jarry in the semifinal round. While in Brazil in his first match he was injured and forced to withdraw from the ATP Rio de Janeiro in his first match.

 

News - Rafa Nadal

One of the big news in this 2024 has been the return of Rafa Nadal to the courts almost a year later. This may be the last year of the Spanish tennis player. He is currently number 654 in the world, but little by little he wants positions in the ranking. 


In his return he achieved two victories where he defeated Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler. While in a tough demanding match against Jordan Thompson, he ended up losing, in addition to having discomfort. This has stopped the Mallorcan who wants to say goodbye to his career by returning to be competitive on clay.

 

Background

This will be the fourth meeting between Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. The balance is 2-1 at the moment for Nadal. The first duel between these two Spanish tennis players was in 2021 in the round of 32 of the ATP Madrid where the player from Manacor won in just over an hour by 6-1 and 6-2. Then they met in 2022 in the semifinals of the Indian Wells where Rafa Nadal won in a beautiful battle of more than 3 hours. The last duel was the first that Carlos Alcaraz managed to beat Rafa in the quarterfinals of the ATP Madrid where the Murcian won in three sets.

 

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, a sports venue located in Paradise, Nevada. It was inaugurated in April 1999 and has a capacity for 12,000 spectators.
Preview of the match

Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will meet this Sunday, March 3 in an exhibition match in Las Vegas.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Rafa Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz in Exhibition Match

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
