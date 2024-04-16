Thank you all!
Thus Rafa Nadal has closed the match, which has returned with a victory.
🤩👏Si Nadal sonríe, nosotros sonreímos
𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐀 𝐍𝐔́𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐎 𝟏𝟎𝟕𝟏 𝐃𝐄 𝐒𝐔 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐑𝐀
𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐈 𝐍𝐀𝐃𝐀#BCNOpenBS | #TenisRTVE
2º Set Nadal (6-2, 6-3) Cobolli
GAME, SET AND MATCH! It could not be in the first match ball, if in the second, after the Italian left the ball in the net.
Rafa Nadal arrived with doubts, but has shown a great version in his return to the courts and with this victory will ensure another day in Barcelona. Despite the heat, has been solvent and has only suffered a break against.
2º Set Nadal (6-2, 5-3) Cobolli
40-0. The player from Manacor arrives and gets three match balls.
2º Set Nadal (6-2, 5-3) Cobolli
Cobolli's forced forehand, which goes out. 15-0. Two balls away from closing out the match. 30-0
2º Set Nadal (6-2, 5-3) Cobolli
Blank service from the Italian tennis player who is still in the match. Rafa will serve now looking to close the pass to the next round in the Conde de Godo.
2º Set Nadal (6-2, 5-2) Cobolli
Rafa's backhand, first and then Cobolli tried to put it on the line, but it goes out. Nadal, who is only one game away from closing the match. Good feelings of the Spaniard. It may be the last break
2º Set Nadal (6-2, 4-2) Cobolli
30-15. Spectacular point, which ends with a shot at the net of the Spanish to finish and bring the audience to their feet Rafa Nadal track
2º Set Nadal (6-2, 4-2) Cobolli
Rafa relaxed and took advantage of the Florentine player, who has jumped in this game and has closed it in white
2º Set Nadal (6-2, 4-1) Cobolli
Rafa's repertoire. Dejada, then stays the ball of his rival in the net and finally Cobolli sends it long. The Manacor player extends his advantage and is close to return with a victory.
2º Set Nadal (6-2, 3-1) Cobolli
BREAK! Double fault of the Italian and again regains control of the match Rafa Nadal. Closer and closer to close the match
2º Set Nadal (6-2, 2-1) Cobolli
15-40. Flavio was now unlucky with the net and two break balls for Nadal. The Spaniard can take advantage again
2º Set Nadal (6-2, 2-1) Cobolli
BREAK! He gets his first break ball from Cobolli. When the Spaniard was better against break of the Italian, who will serve to return the equality in the second set.
2º Set Nadal (6-2, 2-0) Cobolli
15-40. The Italian reacts and again has two break balls to the rest as in the previous game.
Rafa Nadal is back and he still has spectacular strokes
🔥Disfrutad del tenis, 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒇𝒓𝒖𝒕𝒂𝒅 𝒅𝒆 𝑫𝑶𝑵 𝑹𝑨𝑭𝑨𝑬𝑳 𝑵𝑨𝑫𝑨𝑳
🤩Su juego es diferente al del resto#BCNOpenBS | #TenisRTVE
2º Set Nadal (6-2, 2-0) Cobolli
BREAK! The ball goes to the Italian again. Good game with the rest of the 22 Grand Slam winner to take the lead on the scoreboard.
2º Set Nadal (6-2, 1-0) Cobolli
15-40. Faviolo Cobolli's ball stays in the net. Two break balls for the former world number 1.
2º Set Nadal (6-2, 1-0) Cobolli
0-30. What a wrist shot by Rafa, who celebrates and so does the public. Two points to start the second set with a break point.
2º Set Nadal (6-2, 1-0) Cobolli
First game of the second set for Nadal. He saved his first promising situation, solving very well the first obstacle of the match.
2º Set Nadal (6-2, 0-0) Cobolli
40-40. In his first moment of difficulty, Rafa saves it with a great drop shot.
2º Set Nadal (6-2, 0-0) Cobolli
30-40. The Italian starts the first set with the Italian pressing and gets his first break point of the match.
This was the point with which Rafa Nadal closed the first set.
🎾¡¡SET PARA NADAL!!
🤩Qué ganas había de volver a verle al 100% sobre la pista#BCNOpenBS | #TenisRTVE
1º Set Nadal (6-2) Cobolli
SET!!! The ball stays in the net. Rafa Nadal held the pace.
Masterful return to the courts the former world number 1 who has only dropped two games. From less to more for the moment Rafa
1º Set Nadal (5-2) Cobolli
40-A. What a backhand first of Nadal for the equal. Then good rest of Rafa and Cobolli error. Break ball and set for the Manacor.
Rafa Nadal's masterful drop shot
😶Ah, bueno Rafa... Dejadita magistral@bcnopenbs | #TenisRTVE
1º Set Nadal (5-2) Cobolli
Exceptional game of Rafa Nadal that closes it in white, after the ball of his rival. Comfortable game and attention that is just one game away from taking the first set.
1º Set Nadal (4-2) Cobolli
The Italian tennis player, who was in a compromising situation, is saved. With this game that he has managed to save, he manages to get into the match. Cobolli is going to change the racquet before starting the seventh game of the match.
1º Set Nadal (4-1) Cobolli
40-40. Double fault by Flavio, which Rafa does not take advantage of.
1º Set Nadal (4-1) Cobolli
40-40. The former world number 1 had another break option, but he did not give height to the ball and it stays in the net. Although he still has options in this game
1º Set Nadal (4-1) Cobolli
40-40. Ace for the Italian, who saves his fourth break ball of the five he has had against him
1º Set Nadal (4-1) Cobolli
40-A. Another break ball for Rafa Nadal, who is winning the game to Flavio
1º Set Nadal (4-1) Cobolli
40-40. Perfect service from the Italian to get back to level.
1º Set Nadal (4-1) Cobolli
30-40. Despite the good drop of Cobolli. Then fails with the second service and again another opportunity to break ball for the Manacor
1º Set Nadal (4-1) Cobolli
He confirms the break. Nadal's serve was returned to the net by the Italian. Good start of the Spaniard who goes to the break with advantage. Two games to close the first set
1º Set Nadal (3-1) Cobolli
BREAK! Rafa Nadal is ahead on the scoreboard. He gets his first break attacking with the backhand and then at the net he passed Favioli's ball, but it goes out.
1º Set Nadal (2-1) Cobolli
40-A. Another break point for Rafa. The third in this game.
1º Set Nadal (2-1) Cobolli
40-40. The Italian saved both with two good open serves.
1º Set Nadal (2-1) Cobolli
15-40. First two break balls for Rafa Nadal
1º Set Nadal (2-1) Cobolli
The Italian sends it to the net. Nadal wins the second game again. The former world number 1 is working his serve in the start and that is very good news.
1º Set Nadal (1-1) Cobolli
Flavio did not start the game well with a double fault, but he made up for it to put the score at one-all. He only conceded one point on his first serve.
1º Set Nadal (1-0) Cobolli
Rafa Nadal started behind with a 0-30. With an error on a double fault, but reacted with a good open second serve. He ended up sending the ball into the net Cobolli. First game for the Spanish
This was the moment when Rafa Nadal returned to the court that bears his name.
Since January he had not played in Brisbane
Rafa Nadal starts serving
The Spaniard will start serving, while Cobolli will start subtracting.
RAFA NADAL RETURNS TO THE COURT
The Spanish tennis player, who has not played since January and has won 12 times in this tournament, took to the court. Flavio Cobolli has also done so.
Flavio Cobolli, Roma supporter
The Italian tennis player in an interview with the ATP before the match has left some remarkable phrases such as that he is a fan of AS Roma. He also prefers to watch soccer rather than tennis.
SURPRISE AT THE ATP BARCELONA
Rublev, top seed after the absence of Carlos Alcaraz, was the favorite to win the tournament. However, he lost against the American Nakashima, who lost in his first ATP Barcelona match.
The match will start after the scheduled time.
The reason is that the duel between Nakashima and Rublev is being played in the center court called Rafa Nadal. In the first set has jumped the surprise and the American has taken it.
Last rehearsal before the match
Rafa Nadal before the match has made a previous training before a crowd of fans who cheered the tennis legend
Two Spanish victories at the ATP Barcelona today
Jaume Munar has defeated Nishioka 6-3, 6-1 and advances to the round of 16 where he will face Thompson. Before that, Roberto Carballés Baena defeated Grenier 6-2, 6-4. The Italian Musetti will be the next opponent for the player from Tenerife.
Rafa Nadal talks about his future
The tennis player from Manacor appeared yesterday at the press conference to confirm that he will be in Barcelona, which brings him "very good memories of this tournament". "Unfortunately, I have not been able to be in recent years. Luckily, I was able to come as a last-minute decision, I tried it. I had not come before because I did not know very well what to decide. I think that, as far as I can tell, the week of training has been positive. Tomorrow I will be on the court", he added about his decision.
For him to play this tournament he takes it as a "gift to be in Barcelona". About his future he commented that he takes it as his last, although he wants to "try to enjoy every moment". "All of that takes on a little more special meaning. At the moment I have this feeling. The fact that I couldn't be last week in Monte Carlo hurt me but, luckily, things have improved for this week. I feel ready to go out and play tomorrow. Without thinking about anything else: how I get there or how I don't get there. I am aware of what the situation is. Things can happen, I'm just getting ready. But I am realistic that, for me, just being here is an illusion and a joy to be able to play in this tournament and on this court", he added about his current situation.
Premiere at the Count of Gódo
It will be the first time that the Italian tennis player will dispute this ATP 500 in the city of Barcelona. In front of him in his debut he will have one of the idols of the local fans and also one of the best sportsmen in Spain, who has 22 Grand Slam titles to his name.
Rafa Nadal returns to the Conde Godó
It has been three years since his last appearance in this tournament in Barcelona and the last time he played in Barcelona he ended up winning the title. Will he do it again?
Last five matches of Flavio Cobolli
Flavio Cobolli 0-2 Nagal : Monte Carlo Masters 1000 Qualifying : April 6, 2024
Flavio Cobolli 0-2 Kotov : ATP Marrakech : April 3, 2024
Flavio Cobolli 2-0 Shelbayh : ATP Marrakech : April 2, 2024
Flavio Cobolli 1-2 Cameron Norrie | Miami Masters 1000: March 23, 2024
Flavio Cobolli 2-1 Nishioka : Miami Masters 1000 : March 20, 2024
Rafa Nadal's last five matches
Rafa Nadal 1-2 Carlos Alcaraz | Exhibition Match: March 3, 2024
Rafa Nadal 1-2 Jordan Thompson | ATP Brisbane: January 5, 2024
Rafa Nadal 2-0 Kubler | ATP Brisbane: January 4, 2024
Rafa Nadal 2-0 Dominic Thiem | ATP Brisbane: Jan. 2, 2024
Rafa Nadal 0-3 McDonald | Australian Open: 18 January 2023
What time is the match between Rafa Nadal vs Flavio Cobolli at ATP Barcelona?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14:00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Order of play for Tuesday, April 16
Matches to highlight in the main court with Munar and Carballes Baena as local players. While Rublev, the big favorite after the absence of Carlos Alcaraz, will also play. The center court will start with this duel between Cobolli and Rafa Nadal.
Carlos Alcaraz to miss ATP Barcelona
The world number 3 arrived in Barcelona as the top seed in the city, but he is still not recovered from his arm injury and will not be in the Conde de Godo as he also missed the Masters 1000 in Monaco.
The tennis player from El Palmar was looking for his third consecutive trophy here and had 10 consecutive victories. His goal is to recover and be at the Mutua Madrid Open to make his debut on clay.
How does Flavio Cobolli arrive?
The 21-year-old tennis player is already ranked No. 62 in the world.
He started 2024 playing the Australian Open where he got through three matches in the qualifying round and won two in the main draw until he lost to local player Alex de Miñaur. In February he played the ATP Montpellier where he reached the quarterfinals. In Delray Beach he also reached the antepenultimate round as a lucky loser. After that he had early eliminations in America in Acapulco, Los Cabos, Indian Wells and Miami.
He started the clay tour in Marrakech where he was eliminated in the round of 16 and the previous week he did not pass the qualifying round of the Monaco Masters 1000.
Rafa Nadal returns
He has not played in official competition since last January in Brisbane where he reappeared after a long injury. This a priori is the last year of Rafa Nadal on the courts. The 37-year-old from Manacor is currently number 644 in the world. His favorite stage is coming, which is clay and despite missing the Masters 1000 in Monaco, he is in Barcelona with the aim of getting the best of himself for Roland Garros. After playing in Brisbane where he achieved two victories last March, he played an exhibition match against his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas, where Nadal ended up losing in the super tie-break.
Background
It will be the first time in the history of tennis that these two players will face each other. Rafa Nadal is 37 years old and Flavio Cobolli is 21 years old. 16 years of difference between the two tennis players. The Italian will face a Spanish player for the second time, the first time he lost against Roberto Carballés Baena in the first round of Indian Wells. While Rafa Nadal has not faced an Italian since the 2022 US Open where he defeated Fognini in four sets.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the center court of the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, which has 18 clay courts. One of them is the Rafa Nadal court, which will be where this match will be played.
Preview of the match
The match between Rafa Nadal and Flavio Cobolli will be played this Tuesday April 16, 2024 in the match corresponding to the first round of the ATP Barcelona
