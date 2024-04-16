Thank you all!

April 16, 2024 12:27 PM ET

Thus Rafa Nadal has closed the match, which has returned with a victory.

April 16, 2024 12:26 PM ET

2º Set Nadal (6-2, 6-3) Cobolli

GAME, SET AND MATCH! It could not be in the first match ball, if in the second, after the Italian left the ball in the net.

Rafa Nadal arrived with doubts, but has shown a great version in his return to the courts and with this victory will ensure another day in Barcelona. Despite the heat, has been solvent and has only suffered a break against.

April 16, 2024 12:23 PM ET

2º Set Nadal (6-2, 5-3) Cobolli

40-0. The player from Manacor arrives and gets three match balls.

April 16, 2024 12:19 PM ET

2º Set Nadal (6-2, 5-3) Cobolli

Cobolli's forced forehand, which goes out. 15-0. Two balls away from closing out the match. 30-0

April 16, 2024 12:19 PM ET

2º Set Nadal (6-2, 5-3) Cobolli

Blank service from the Italian tennis player who is still in the match. Rafa will serve now looking to close the pass to the next round in the Conde de Godo.

April 16, 2024 12:18 PM ET

2º Set Nadal (6-2, 5-2) Cobolli

Rafa's backhand, first and then Cobolli tried to put it on the line, but it goes out. Nadal, who is only one game away from closing the match. Good feelings of the Spaniard. It may be the last break

April 16, 2024 12:15 PM ET

2º Set Nadal (6-2, 4-2) Cobolli

30-15. Spectacular point, which ends with a shot at the net of the Spanish to finish and bring the audience to their feet Rafa Nadal track

April 16, 2024 12:13 PM ET

2º Set Nadal (6-2, 4-2) Cobolli

Rafa relaxed and took advantage of the Florentine player, who has jumped in this game and has closed it in white

April 16, 2024 12:10 PM ET

2º Set Nadal (6-2, 4-1) Cobolli

Rafa's repertoire. Dejada, then stays the ball of his rival in the net and finally Cobolli sends it long. The Manacor player extends his advantage and is close to return with a victory.

April 16, 2024 12:06 PM ET

2º Set Nadal (6-2, 3-1) Cobolli

BREAK! Double fault of the Italian and again regains control of the match Rafa Nadal. Closer and closer to close the match

April 16, 2024 12:03 PM ET

2º Set Nadal (6-2, 2-1) Cobolli

15-40. Flavio was now unlucky with the net and two break balls for Nadal. The Spaniard can take advantage again

April 16, 2024 12:02 PM ET

2º Set Nadal (6-2, 2-1) Cobolli

BREAK! He gets his first break ball from Cobolli. When the Spaniard was better against break of the Italian, who will serve to return the equality in the second set.

April 16, 2024 11:58 AM ET

2º Set Nadal (6-2, 2-0) Cobolli

15-40. The Italian reacts and again has two break balls to the rest as in the previous game.

April 16, 2024 11:57 AM ET

2º Set Nadal (6-2, 2-0) Cobolli

BREAK! The ball goes to the Italian again. Good game with the rest of the 22 Grand Slam winner to take the lead on the scoreboard.

April 16, 2024 11:54 AM ET

2º Set Nadal (6-2, 1-0) Cobolli

15-40. Faviolo Cobolli's ball stays in the net. Two break balls for the former world number 1.

April 16, 2024 11:52 AM ET

2º Set Nadal (6-2, 1-0) Cobolli

0-30. What a wrist shot by Rafa, who celebrates and so does the public. Two points to start the second set with a break point.

April 16, 2024 11:52 AM ET

2º Set Nadal (6-2, 1-0) Cobolli

First game of the second set for Nadal. He saved his first promising situation, solving very well the first obstacle of the match.

April 16, 2024 11:49 AM ET

2º Set Nadal (6-2, 0-0) Cobolli

40-40. In his first moment of difficulty, Rafa saves it with a great drop shot.

April 16, 2024 11:48 AM ET

2º Set Nadal (6-2, 0-0) Cobolli

30-40. The Italian starts the first set with the Italian pressing and gets his first break point of the match.

April 16, 2024 11:46 AM ET

1º Set Nadal (6-2) Cobolli

SET!!! The ball stays in the net. Rafa Nadal held the pace.

Masterful return to the courts the former world number 1 who has only dropped two games. From less to more for the moment Rafa

April 16, 2024 11:41 AM ET

1º Set Nadal (5-2) Cobolli

40-A. What a backhand first of Nadal for the equal. Then good rest of Rafa and Cobolli error. Break ball and set for the Manacor.

April 16, 2024 11:36 AM ET

1º Set Nadal (5-2) Cobolli

Exceptional game of Rafa Nadal that closes it in white, after the ball of his rival. Comfortable game and attention that is just one game away from taking the first set.

April 16, 2024 11:26 AM ET

1º Set Nadal (4-2) Cobolli

The Italian tennis player, who was in a compromising situation, is saved. With this game that he has managed to save, he manages to get into the match. Cobolli is going to change the racquet before starting the seventh game of the match.

April 16, 2024 11:21 AM ET

1º Set Nadal (4-1) Cobolli

40-40. Double fault by Flavio, which Rafa does not take advantage of.

April 16, 2024 11:16 AM ET

1º Set Nadal (4-1) Cobolli

40-40. The former world number 1 had another break option, but he did not give height to the ball and it stays in the net. Although he still has options in this game

April 16, 2024 11:11 AM ET

1º Set Nadal (4-1) Cobolli

40-40. Ace for the Italian, who saves his fourth break ball of the five he has had against him

April 16, 2024 11:06 AM ET

1º Set Nadal (4-1) Cobolli

40-A. Another break ball for Rafa Nadal, who is winning the game to Flavio

April 16, 2024 11:01 AM ET

1º Set Nadal (4-1) Cobolli

40-40. Perfect service from the Italian to get back to level.

April 16, 2024 10:56 AM ET

1º Set Nadal (4-1) Cobolli

30-40. Despite the good drop of Cobolli. Then fails with the second service and again another opportunity to break ball for the Manacor

April 16, 2024 10:51 AM ET

1º Set Nadal (4-1) Cobolli

He confirms the break. Nadal's serve was returned to the net by the Italian. Good start of the Spaniard who goes to the break with advantage. Two games to close the first set

April 16, 2024 10:46 AM ET

1º Set Nadal (3-1) Cobolli

BREAK! Rafa Nadal is ahead on the scoreboard. He gets his first break attacking with the backhand and then at the net he passed Favioli's ball, but it goes out.

April 16, 2024 10:41 AM ET

1º Set Nadal (2-1) Cobolli

40-A. Another break point for Rafa. The third in this game.

April 16, 2024 10:36 AM ET

1º Set Nadal (2-1) Cobolli

40-40. The Italian saved both with two good open serves.

April 16, 2024 10:31 AM ET

1º Set Nadal (2-1) Cobolli

15-40. First two break balls for Rafa Nadal

April 16, 2024 10:26 AM ET

1º Set Nadal (2-1) Cobolli

The Italian sends it to the net. Nadal wins the second game again. The former world number 1 is working his serve in the start and that is very good news.

April 16, 2024 10:21 AM ET

1º Set Nadal (1-1) Cobolli

Flavio did not start the game well with a double fault, but he made up for it to put the score at one-all. He only conceded one point on his first serve.

April 16, 2024 10:16 AM ET

1º Set Nadal (1-0) Cobolli

Rafa Nadal started behind with a 0-30. With an error on a double fault, but reacted with a good open second serve. He ended up sending the ball into the net Cobolli. First game for the Spanish

April 16, 2024 10:11 AM ET

This was the moment when Rafa Nadal returned to the court that bears his name.

Since January he had not played in Brisbane

April 16, 2024 10:06 AM ET

Rafa Nadal starts serving

The Spaniard will start serving, while Cobolli will start subtracting.

April 16, 2024 10:01 AM ET

RAFA NADAL RETURNS TO THE COURT

The Spanish tennis player, who has not played since January and has won 12 times in this tournament, took to the court. Flavio Cobolli has also done so. 

April 16, 2024 9:56 AM ET

Flavio Cobolli, Roma supporter

The Italian tennis player in an interview with the ATP before the match has left some remarkable phrases such as that he is a fan of AS Roma. He also prefers to watch soccer rather than tennis. 

April 16, 2024 9:51 AM ET

SURPRISE AT THE ATP BARCELONA

Rublev, top seed after the absence of Carlos Alcaraz, was the favorite to win the tournament. However, he lost against the American Nakashima, who lost in his first ATP Barcelona match. 

April 16, 2024 9:46 AM ET

The match will start after the scheduled time.

The reason is that the duel between Nakashima and Rublev is being played in the center court called Rafa Nadal. In the first set has jumped the surprise and the American has taken it.

April 16, 2024 9:41 AM ET

Two Spanish victories at the ATP Barcelona today

Jaume Munar has defeated Nishioka 6-3, 6-1 and advances to the round of 16 where he will face Thompson. Before that, Roberto Carballés Baena defeated Grenier 6-2, 6-4. The Italian Musetti will be the next opponent for the player from Tenerife. 

April 16, 2024 9:31 AM ET

Rafa Nadal talks about his future

The tennis player from Manacor appeared yesterday at the press conference to confirm that he will be in Barcelona, which brings him "very good memories of this tournament". "Unfortunately, I have not been able to be in recent years. Luckily, I was able to come as a last-minute decision, I tried it. I had not come before because I did not know very well what to decide. I think that, as far as I can tell, the week of training has been positive. Tomorrow I will be on the court", he added about his decision.

For him to play this tournament he takes it as a "gift to be in Barcelona". About his future he commented that he takes it as his last, although he wants to "try to enjoy every moment". "All of that takes on a little more special meaning. At the moment I have this feeling. The fact that I couldn't be last week in Monte Carlo hurt me but, luckily, things have improved for this week. I feel ready to go out and play tomorrow. Without thinking about anything else: how I get there or how I don't get there. I am aware of what the situation is. Things can happen, I'm just getting ready. But I am realistic that, for me, just being here is an illusion and a joy to be able to play in this tournament and on this court", he added about his current situation.

April 16, 2024 9:26 AM ET

Premiere at the Count of Gódo

It will be the first time that the Italian tennis player will dispute this ATP 500 in the city of Barcelona. In front of him in his debut he will have one of the idols of the local fans and also one of the best sportsmen in Spain, who has 22 Grand Slam titles to his name. 

April 16, 2024 9:21 AM ET

Rafa Nadal returns to the Conde Godó

It has been three years since his last appearance in this tournament in Barcelona and the last time he played in Barcelona he ended up winning the title. Will he do it again?

April 16, 2024 9:16 AM ET

Last five matches of Flavio Cobolli

Flavio Cobolli 0-2 Nagal : Monte Carlo Masters 1000 Qualifying : April 6, 2024

Flavio Cobolli 0-2 Kotov : ATP Marrakech : April 3, 2024

Flavio Cobolli 2-0 Shelbayh : ATP Marrakech : April 2, 2024

Flavio Cobolli 1-2 Cameron Norrie | Miami Masters 1000: March 23, 2024

Flavio Cobolli 2-1 Nishioka : Miami Masters 1000 : March 20, 2024

April 16, 2024 9:11 AM ET

Rafa Nadal's last five matches

Rafa Nadal 1-2 Carlos Alcaraz | Exhibition Match: March 3, 2024

Rafa Nadal 1-2 Jordan Thompson | ATP Brisbane: January 5, 2024

Rafa Nadal 2-0 Kubler | ATP Brisbane: January 4, 2024

Rafa Nadal 2-0 Dominic Thiem | ATP Brisbane: Jan. 2, 2024

Rafa Nadal 0-3 McDonald | Australian Open: 18 January 2023

April 16, 2024 9:06 AM ET

WE RETURN

In a few minutes the match between Rafa Nadal and Flavio Cobolli will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL

April 16, 2024 9:01 AM ET

April 16, 2024 8:51 AM ET

What time is the match between Rafa Nadal vs Flavio Cobolli at ATP Barcelona?

This is the kick-off time in several countries:


Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14:00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM

April 16, 2024 8:46 AM ET

Order of play for Tuesday, April 16

Matches to highlight in the main court with Munar and Carballes Baena as local players. While Rublev, the big favorite after the absence of Carlos Alcaraz, will also play. The center court will start with this duel between Cobolli and Rafa Nadal.

Foto: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadel
Photo: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadel

April 16, 2024 8:41 AM ET

Carlos Alcaraz to miss ATP Barcelona

The world number 3 arrived in Barcelona as the top seed in the city, but he is still not recovered from his arm injury and will not be in the Conde de Godo as he also missed the Masters 1000 in Monaco.

The tennis player from El Palmar was looking for his third consecutive trophy here and had 10 consecutive victories. His goal is to recover and be at the Mutua Madrid Open to make his debut on clay.

April 16, 2024 8:36 AM ET

How does Flavio Cobolli arrive?

The 21-year-old tennis player is already ranked No. 62 in the world. 


He started 2024 playing the Australian Open where he got through three matches in the qualifying round and won two in the main draw until he lost to local player Alex de Miñaur. In February he played the ATP Montpellier where he reached the quarterfinals. In Delray Beach he also reached the antepenultimate round as a lucky loser. After that he had early eliminations in America in Acapulco, Los Cabos, Indian Wells and Miami.


He started the clay tour in Marrakech where he was eliminated in the round of 16 and the previous week he did not pass the qualifying round of the Monaco Masters 1000.

April 16, 2024 8:31 AM ET

Rafa Nadal returns

He has not played in official competition since last January in Brisbane where he reappeared after a long injury. This a priori is the last year of Rafa Nadal on the courts. The 37-year-old from Manacor is currently number 644 in the world. His favorite stage is coming, which is clay and despite missing the Masters 1000 in Monaco, he is in Barcelona with the aim of getting the best of himself for Roland Garros. After playing in Brisbane where he achieved two victories last March, he played an exhibition match against his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas, where Nadal ended up losing in the super tie-break.

April 16, 2024 8:26 AM ET

Background

It will be the first time in the history of tennis that these two players will face each other. Rafa Nadal is 37 years old and Flavio Cobolli is 21 years old. 16 years of difference between the two tennis players. The Italian will face a Spanish player for the second time, the first time he lost against Roberto Carballés Baena in the first round of Indian Wells. While Rafa Nadal has not faced an Italian since the 2022 US Open where he defeated Fognini in four sets.

April 16, 2024 8:21 AM ET

The Stadium

The match will be played at the center court of the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, which has 18 clay courts. One of them is the Rafa Nadal court, which will be where this match will be played.

April 16, 2024 8:16 AM ET

Preview of the match

The match between Rafa Nadal and Flavio Cobolli will be played this Tuesday April 16, 2024 in the match corresponding to the first round of the ATP Barcelona

April 16, 2024 8:11 AM ET

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Rafa Nadal vs Flavio Cobolli at ATP Barcelona

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.

April 16, 2024 8:06 AM ET