Rafa Nadal arrived with doubts, but has shown a great version in his return to the courts and with this victory will ensure another day in Barcelona. Despite the heat, has been solvent and has only suffered a break against.

Masterful return to the courts the former world number 1 who has only dropped two games. From less to more for the moment Rafa

Nakashima shines ✨@b_nakashima records a second Top-10 victory of his career as he defeats Rublev 6-4 7-6!#BCNOpenBS pic.twitter.com/vu8Lcz2i4j — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 16, 2024

For him to play this tournament he takes it as a "gift to be in Barcelona". About his future he commented that he takes it as his last, although he wants to "try to enjoy every moment". "All of that takes on a little more special meaning. At the moment I have this feeling. The fact that I couldn't be last week in Monte Carlo hurt me but, luckily, things have improved for this week. I feel ready to go out and play tomorrow. Without thinking about anything else: how I get there or how I don't get there. I am aware of what the situation is. Things can happen, I'm just getting ready. But I am realistic that, for me, just being here is an illusion and a joy to be able to play in this tournament and on this court", he added about his current situation.

Flavio Cobolli 0-2 Kotov : ATP Marrakech : April 3, 2024 Flavio Cobolli 2-0 Shelbayh : ATP Marrakech : April 2, 2024 Flavio Cobolli 1-2 Cameron Norrie | Miami Masters 1000: March 23, 2024 Flavio Cobolli 2-1 Nishioka : Miami Masters 1000 : March 20, 2024

Rafa Nadal 1-2 Jordan Thompson | ATP Brisbane: January 5, 2024 Rafa Nadal 2-0 Kubler | ATP Brisbane: January 4, 2024 Rafa Nadal 2-0 Dominic Thiem | ATP Brisbane: Jan. 2, 2024 Rafa Nadal 0-3 McDonald | Australian Open: 18 January 2023



The tennis player from El Palmar was looking for his third consecutive trophy here and had 10 consecutive victories. His goal is to recover and be at the Mutua Madrid Open to make his debut on clay. Te vamos a echar de menos, campeón 😢@carlosalcaraz no podrá defender la corona que ha conquistado en las dos últimas temporadas en el #BCNOpenBS



¡Te deseamos una pronta recuperación y esperamos verte de nuevo el próximo año! 😘 pic.twitter.com/3xy3KxxuGC — Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell (@bcnopenbs) April 14, 2024