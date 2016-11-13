ATP World Tour Finals: Bryans get off to perfect start with victory over Dodig/Melo

In the opening match of the 2016 ATP World Tour Finals, the Bryan Brothers faced off against Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo. The American pair got their campaign off to a winning start with a 7-6(3), 6-0 victory in just one hour and six minutes.

Americans win opening set via tiebreaker

Immediately, the Bryans grabbed double break points with a strong return. An ace and a smash at the net brought the game to deuce. The pair of Dodig and Melo then won the deciding point and avoided the worst start possible. The American pair held their opening service game much comfortable to bring the match level at 1-1 in the early stages.

The number three seeds then grabbed a further break point in the very next game. Another big serve from the Brazilian kept the pair infront as they withstood the pressure that was facing them on. With all four players holding serve, the pattern continued with both teams getting into a rhythm on serve.

Bryans return the ball to Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo (Photo: Glyn Kirk/Getty Images)

With the set nearing its conclusion, the Bryans would hold serve and send the set into a tiebreaker. A double-fault from Ivan Dodig gave the Americans the mini break, however, Bob Bryan volleyed a shot into the net and the Croat, Brazilian got right back into the match and leveled at 2-2.

Although they managed to claw the mini-break back, a backhand return from Mike Bryan gave the 38-year-old's regained their mini break as they then ran away to a 6-2 lead, gaining a set point. Serving for the opener at 6-3 in the breaker, Mike Bryan went to the backhand of Dodig to which Bob Bryan finished off with a volley at the net to grab the first set.

Bryans run away with set

With the momentum on their side, the Bryans got off to the perfect start in the second set. Having held their service game to get on the board, they then heaped pressure on the Croat, Brazilian pair who had only played twice since the US Open. The Americans forced the error at deuce to break before going on to hold serve for a 3-0 lead. Their scintillating set continued as the former world number one pair broke the sixth seeds for a double break.

Bryan Brothers celebrate with traditional chest bump following victory (Photo: Glyn Kirk/Getty Images)

With their confidence oozing, the pair went and held serve to go 5-0 up and with the chance to pile the misery on their opponents. At 30-15, Ivan Dodig hit an unforced error and the Americans gained two match points. Showing great defense at the net, Melo and Dodig saved one match point but only delayed the inevitable as the four-time champions sealed the victory on the next point and finally won their opening match in London after falling at the first hurdle the past four years.