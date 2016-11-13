ATP world Tour Finals: Murray/Soares up and running with straight sets win over Huey/Mirnyi

The second match of the Edberg/Jarryd group saw the second seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares face off against the eighth seeds Treat Huey and two-time champion Max Mirnyi. It was Murray and Soares who came away with a 6-4, 7-5 victory to start the group.

Murray/Soares grab late break to win the opening set

With three of the four players holding serve, it was the turn of Max Mirny, who would be put under the most pressure. At 30-15, Murray forced the error from the eighth seeds to bring up the first break point of the match. Again, the Scotsman lobbed Mirnyi who lost his footing and Huey netted as the Brit, Brazilian combo went ahead. The second seeds consolidated the break, finishing the point off with a smash to go into a 4-1 lead. The next three games were held. The fourth game, however, saw a break point go the way of Huey and Mirnyi after Murray failed to deal with a shot fired at him.

The Brit then responded, hitting a timely first serve and forcing the error as he brought the game to deuce. Following an exchange at the net, the pair of Huey and Mirnyi came out on top, hitting that extra shot to Murray who netted and the Filippino, Belarussian pair broke back for 5-4. Despite getting back into the set, Soares and Murray ran away to a love-40 lead and gained their first set point. Two of them were saved but a great return from the Scotsman forced the error and the set was won 6-4.

Murray/Soares clinch victory

Murray was put under immediate pressure at the start of the second set after two great returns from Huey. The second seeds managed to win the next three points to hold serve and get on the scoreboard. After surviving the opening service game, Murray and Soares then gained a little bit of confidence and then put Huey and Mirnyi under pressure.

At 30-15, Huey's attempted volley down the line went just wide and a break point arose. The Filippino fought back to save both but fired a crucial double-fault to gift the break to the second seeds. Soares and Murray consolidated and took a 3-0 lead. The eighth seeds never gave up and after getting on the board in the set for 3-1, they started to up their game. An aggressive return from Huey presented him and Mirnyi with two break points at 15-40.

Jamie Murray hits a volley next to his partner (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Mirnyi hit a return wide but they broke back in the next point after Huey, the form man of the last ten minutes hit a forehand winner. The pair then consolidated to love as they got back to level at 3-3. Both teams then held their next three service games as the set neared its conclusion at 5-4. The first match point arrived when Mirnyi failed to deal with a Murray forehand fired at him.

Huey and Mirnyi won the deciding point to draw level at 5-5. Soares held his service game and put the eighth seeds under some severe pressure. A return winner from Soares presented him and the Brit with a second match point. The 31-year-old saved the point before mishitting a volley and putting wide. Initially, the ball was called in but after a challenge from the 34-year-old, the ball was out and the second seeds grabbed the victory.