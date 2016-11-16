Elina Svitolina announces split from coach Iain Hughes

Svitolina and Hughes in a press conference (Source : Elina Svitolina's official Facebook page)

22-year-old Elina Svitolina from Ukraine reached a career-high ranking of 14 back in March, and that is where she will end 2016 in the top 15 for the first time in her career, and she has announced on Facebook, that she has decided to part ways with her coach, Iain Hughes who she has partnered up with for two-and-a-half years.

The British coach has been an instrumental figure in the Ukrainian's development which has to lead her to three WTA titles albeit at WTA International level events, and a further two finals at the Premier event in Connecticut losing to Agnieszka Radwanska and earlier this month she lost to two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the final of the second-tier year-end championships in Zhuhai.

Svitolina's speaks on her split with Hughes

Svitolina paid tribute to her former coach and was thankful for his help posting this statement on her Facebook page, "After two and a half successful years my coaching relationship with Iain Hughes has come to an end. I would like to thank Iain for everything he has done. He taught me many things on and off (the) court, made me a better player and helped to reach many goals. It was an invaluable experience to work with Iain. I wish Iain all the very best for the future and I'm very grateful for all his effort to my career."

Breakthrough at the French Open in 2015

Under Hughes, Svitolina reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the French Open last year defeating France's Alize Cornet on Court Philippe Chatrier to achieve that feat before going down to eventual champion Serena Williams.

The world number 14 defeated reigning Olympic gold medalist Serena Williams to reach the quarterfinals in Rio, and the American was ranked as the world number one at the time.

Svitolina and Henin during a practice session (Source : RTBF.be)

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Justine Henin joined Svitolina and Hughes in February this year, and it remains to be seen, whether Henin and Svitolina will continue to work together since the Belgian has announced that she is due to give birth to her second child next year.

Svitolina has defeated five top ten players in 2016 which includes current world number one and two-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber, Williams and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza, all three players won the four Grand Slam singles title, which was an incredible achievement for Svitolina.

In 2017, Svitolina will be hoping to break into the top ten for the first time in her career and make a statement at the Grand Slams as she has the tools to trouble the big players and she is fully equipped to play on all surfaces.