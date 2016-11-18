Andy Murray relishing semi-final showdown with Milos Raonic

Murray defeated the US Open champion in convincing fashion (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe)

Andy Murray is relishing his sixth meeting of the year with world number four Milos Raonic on Saturday afternoon as brushing aside Stan Wawrinka in the concluding group match at the ATP World Tour Finals in London.

The Scot was dominant from the get-go, pressuring the Swiss' serve and claiming a 6-4, 6-3 victory that keeps the 29-year-old on a collision course with Novak Djokovic for a Sunday showdown for the world number one ranking.

Acknowledges Raonic's credentials

Raonic claimed the runners up spot in Group Ivan Lendl with his triumph over Dominic Thiem on Thursday evening and will face Murray for the third occasion in London this year -- Wimbledon and Queen's final the other two.

"I think he's played very well so far in this event," Murray told a bouyant partisan crowd inside the O2 Arena in the English capital. "He's good a huge serve, but I look forward to playing every match out here, with its amazing atmosphere and amazing stadium."

Murray boasts a 8-3 record against the Candian number one with their most recent match-up having come at the Cincinnati Masters in the summer where the Scot triumphed in straight sets.

Able to express himself

The 29-year-old noted the key to his commanding victory over Wawrinka was his ability to loosen up after securing his semi-final berth with the claiming of the opening set.

Wawrinka, meanwhile, was not even assured a semi-final berth with victory over the world number one and would have been forced to rely upon Marin Cilic overcoming Kei Nishikori.

He hailed the Swiss number one as "one of the best players in the world" and says he was determined to keep Wawrinka's aggressiveness in check by "attacking the ball when it could be attacked."

Murray's is set to meet Raonic at 2PM GMT on Saturday afternoon while Djokovic faces Nishikori to conclude the night session.