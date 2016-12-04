2016 season review: Madison Keys

Madison Keys celebrates a win at the WTA Finals. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

2016 was a crazy year on the WTA Tour that saw seismic shifts at the top of the women’s game. Perhaps lost in the fray was the breakout of American young gun Madison Keys. After a slow start, the powerful 21-year-old went on a tear that saw her establish herself as one of the most consistent players on the tour and cement herself in the top ten, setting herself up as a potential future champion to watch over the next few years.

Win-Loss:

Statistically speaking, 2016 was the best year of Keys’ career in every way. She went 47-17, besting her career-best in wins by 16. She reached three finals, more than doubling her career total, and added a second title. She finished the year at a career-high of number eight in the world, up ten spots from 2015 and good enough to book herself a spot at the WTA Finals.

High Points:

Things started to get rolling for Keys in May. Starting in Madrid, she would reach the round of sixteen or better at her next eight events and 11 of her next twelve, all of her remaining regular-season events (prior to the WTA Finals). Starting a week later in Rome, she would reach the quarterfinals of better in all non-Grand Slam events she played. In total, starting with Rome, she would reach the semifinals or better in seven of her last 11 events before the year-end championships.

Keys hits a forehand during her semifinal win in Montreal. Photo: Minas Panagiotakis

After a solid result in Madrid, the American really kicked off her hot streak with a run to the final on clay in Rome, where she beat eventual French Open champion Garbine Muguruza in the semifinals before falling to world number one Serena Williams in a hard-fought final. Rome was the first Premier final of her career. She won the second title of her career in Birmingham before reaching another Premier final in Montreal. She reached three straight finals excluding majors. While she failed to get out of the group stage at the WTA finals, she did hand eventual champion Dominika Cibulkova her lone loss of the tournament by beating her in straight sets in the round robin.

Low Points

Keys did get off to a very slow start in 2016. Prior to her finals run in Rome, she only reached one quarterfinal in her first five events, two of those early losses being on home soil in Indian Wells and Charleston. She had a pair of first-round losses and two losses to opponents outside the top 130. Once she got rolling, Keys was incredibly consistent except when it mattered most: at the Grand Slams. While round of sixteen results are nothing to scoff at, the American failed to get past the fourth round at all four majors, which was disappointing for a player who was so good at every other venue.

Best Results:

Keys holds her Birmingham trophy. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Keys doubled her career titles and finals in 2016. She won her second title in June on grass in Birmingham. Sandwiching that win were her first two Premier-level finals, first in Rome, then in Montreal. While she lost both finals by identical 7-6, 6-3 scorelines, both times she lost to higher-ranked and more experienced opponents (Serena Williams and Simona Halep), so the losses are forgivable for a young player. She also placed fourth at the Summer Olympics in Rio, falling to Petra Kvitova in the bronze medal match. In total, Keys reached six semifinals in 2016.

Worst Results:

Most of Keys’ worst results came in the first four-and-a-half months of 2016. That run included a pair of first round losses in Indian Wells to 95th ranked Nicole Gibbs and to 75th ranked Laura Siegemund in Charleston. At the Australian Open, she suffered a heart-breaking loss in the round of sixteen to 133rd ranking Shuai Zhang. She also lost in the round of sixteen in Madrid to 134th ranked Patricia Maria Tig. Once she got rolling in Rome, she only suffered only blip, that being a first round loss in Tokyo to Yulia Putintseva.

Grade: A-

Other than her results at majors, this was a near-perfect year for a young player looking to make a breakout on the tour. Keys was one of the most consistent players starting in May. It was no doubt a confidence-building year and going into 2017, Keys is one of the biggest names to watch.