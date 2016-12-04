IPTL: Field tightens in Tokyo

The Singapore Slammers celebrate their win on Sunday. Photo: IPTL

The final day of IPTL action in Tokyo took place on Sunday as the league prepares to move Singapore. But there were still some surprises in store on day three of the ITPL as the favourites in both ties were handed surprising losses. Here’s what happened on day three in Tokyo.

UAE Royals 30 – 20 Indian Aces

The Indian Aces were the lone undefeated team heading into Sunday and were looking to head to Singapore with their perfect record intact. But the UAE Royals had other ideas. Thomas Johansson got the Royals off to a strong start, knocking off Mark Philippoussis in the legends set. Martina Hingis kept the run going by scoring her first singles win of the 2016 IPTL season over Kirsten Flipkens, breaking for the set at 5-4. Hingis then joined forces with Pablo Cuevas to pad the lead by taking the third set.

The Royals high-five Martina Hingis (facing) after her singles win. Photo: IPTL

The Aces’ perfect record was in jeopardy as Feliciano Lopez entered a must-win set with Tomas Berdych trailing 18-11 overall. But the Spaniard could not hold off the big-hitting Czech, as Berdych took a stranglehold on the set for the Royals by taking the set 6-3 and stretching the overall lead to 24-14. Rohan Bopanna and Lopez took to the court in the fifth set needing to send it to overtime and win by eleven to stay perfect. But Cuevas and Daniel Nestor had other ideas. While the Aces managed to send the set to overtime by winning the tiebreak at 5-5, the Royals held the next game to end the set at 6-6, and claim the tie for the Royals.

Singapore Slammers 27- 23 Japan Warriors

The Singapore Slammers were looking to avoid heading to their home turf without a win under their belt, but were in tough against the host Japan Warriors. But the Slammers got off to a great start, as Kiki Bertens blew past Jelena Jankovic to give the Slammers the early lead. Even though the Warriors would bounce back and take the second set in mixed doubles, Bertens and Nick Kyrgios managed to force a tiebreak meaning the Slammers overall lead stayed at three points. Carlos Moya stepped up in the third set for the Slammers, blowing out Marat Safin 6-1 to stretch the overall lead to 17-9.

Kiki Bertens (left) and Nick Kyrgios in mixed doubles action. Photo: IPTL

Kei Nishikori entered the fray for the hometown team in the men’s doubles looking to kick off the comeback. But he and Fernando Verdasco would fall just short, literally, as the set required a tiebreak, won by the Slammers’ Marcos Baghdatis and Marcelo Melo 7-6 on the deciding point. Nishikori entered the fifth and final set for men’s singles with his Warriors trailing 23-14, meaning he had to force overtime and win by ten to sneak out the win. He came quite close, taking the set 6-3 and stretching his lead to 9-3, four games away, before Nick Kyrgios won the crucial game that ended the match and gave the Slammers their first win.

The ITPL now heads to Singapore for the next round of matches, with play continuing on Tuesday. The UAE Royals head into the next phase with the lead on games, while the Indian Aces sit in second. The Singapore Slammers head home in third, while the Warriors bring up the rear. However, all four teams are within three points (one win) of each other.