2016 season review: Johanna Konta

Konta at the 2016 Bank of the West Classic. Photo by SkySports.

Johanna Konta had her best season in her career to-date, after breaking into the top 10 in the rankings for the first time in her career. Not being able to qualify for the year-ending WTA Finals held in Singapore was disappointing, but a consolation semifinal finish at the WTA Elite Trophy was good enough to earn her a top 10 finish at the end of the season.

Win-Loss Record:

Johanna Konta no doubt has had her best season in her career and had a 46-22 win-loss record for the whole of 2016. 15 of her 22 losses have been suffered against players of a lower ranking than hers, which can be understandable as she started the season outside the world’s top 30. Konta also had seven top 10 wins this year, with all but one of them coming on hard courts. Konta comes in fifth on the WTA as far as the number of wins is concerned, just lagging behind Angelique Kerber, Agnieszka Radwanska, Dominika Cibulkova and Madison Keys.

Statistics:

Konta managed to hit 284 aces in 68 matches this year, averaging 4.2 aces per match. She has hit the fourth most aces on tour, just trailing behind Karolina Pliskova, Serena Williams and Keys. Konta proved why she belongs to the top 10 when she was really dominant on her service games as she won 74.8% of her service games, coming in sixth on the list. Konta managed to be the leader of the WTA when it comes to winning second service points after she won 52.7% of those points.

Best Performances:

Win: Bank of the West Classic

Final: China Open

Semifinals: Australian Open, Aegon International, WTA Elite Trophy

Quarterfinals: Monterrey Open, Miami Open, Rogers Cup, Rio Olympics, Wuhan Open

Konta showed everyone that her 2016 season would be fruitful when she reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne. Her run was very impressive considering she entered the tournament as the world number 47 and was drawn against seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in the first round. Konta then eased through the next two rounds as she strolled past China’s top-ranked player Zheng Saisai and the big-serving Denisa Allertova to reach her second consecutive Grand Slam fourth round. There, she prevailed in a tough three-hour and four-minute battle with defending semifinalist Ekaterina Makarova to reach her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal. Her quarterfinal opponent was against another surprise quarterfinalist in Zhang Shuai, who defeated Keys in the previous round. After a tough first set, Konta eased through the second set to win the match in straight sets to continue her amazing run. Konta finally ran out of steam in the semifinal against eventual champion Angelique Kerber when she lost a tight first set and eventually lost in straight sets after hitting 36 unforced errors. Nevertheless, the amazing run propelled Konta into the top 30 of the rankings for the first time in her career.

Konta hitting a forehand at the Australian Open. Photo by Getty Images

Konta then reached back-to-back fourth rounds at Indian Wells and Miami in her debut at the main draw at both tournaments. Both times, she lost to higher-ranked opponents in eventual semifinalist Karolina Pliskova and eventual champion Victoria Azarenka, respectively.

There was a dull period from April to June, but Konta made a great run in her home tournament in Eastbourne, where she defeated two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the third round, in a match that saw her inflict a bagel on Kvitova. She followed the upset with another good win as she managed to defeat former top 10 player Ekaterina Makarova in the quarterfinal in a very tight match. Despite winning the first set in the semifinal against her nemesis Karolina Pliskova, she lost the next two sets easily to gift the match to Pliskova and miss a chance to reach her first-ever WTA Final.

She started the Emirates Airline U.S Open Series the best way possible, winning the title in Stanford in her first WTA final as the number three seed. She had previously defeated number three seed Dominika Cibulkova in the semifinal and earned her second win over top seed Venus Williams in the final.

Konta with her 1st ever WTA Title in Stanford. Photo by Getty Images

Her good run continued into her next tournament, the Rogers Cup, where she had the opportunity to enter the top 10 in the rankings had she progressed into the semifinals. She had an easy path to the quarterfinals, with the highest ranked player she has faced being Varvara Lepchenko, the world number 50. She was the favourite in her quarterfinal clash with qualifier Kristina Kucova and rise to the world’s top 10 players list, but she succumbed to the pressure and fell in straight sets.

Konta at the Rogers Cup. Photo by Getty Images

Konta had another deep run in yet another tournament, this time at the Rio Olympics. She managed to create a comeback to defeat eighth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova to enter the quarterfinals, but there, eventual silver medallist Angelique Kerber was just too good for her and only allowed her to win three games and miss out on a chance of progressing to the medal rounds.

Konta making her first Olympics appearance in Rio. Photo by AFP/Getty Images

With the draw being favourable in US Open for Konta due to other seeds falling at the early rounds, Konta was the favourite to reach the semifinals. However, Konta put in a disappointing display in the fourth round to lose against eventual surprise quarterfinalist Anastasija Sevastova.

Konta had an impressive Asian swing, reaching the quarterfinals of Wuhan and the final of Beijing. In Wuhan, she defeated Carla Suarez Navarro in a two-hour match that was concluded in two sets before losing to on-form Petra Kvitova who eventually went on to win the title. Her run to the Beijing final included some very good wins over her nemesis Karolina Pliskova, whom she had never beaten before, and Madison Keys in a very tough three-set battle. However, she failed to keep up the good form into the final, losing to the red-hot Agnieszka Radwanska there. Nevertheless, it was her debut appearance in Beijing and the impressive performance from Konta pushed her into her top 10 debut, becoming the first Brit to break into the top 10 since Jo Durie last did so in August of 1984.

Konta and Radwanska at the China Open's trophy ceremony

Although her impressive performances failed to qualify her for Singapore, it allowed her to qualify for the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai. She cruised past the group stage after beating Samantha Stosur and Caroline Garcia both in straight sets to qualify for the semifinals where she faced Elina Svitolina. Despite an excellent first set played, Konta lost the match which effectively ended her season. Nevertheless, the semifinal finish assured her a top 10 ranking to end the year with.

Low Points:

Konta had a very poor start to the season, losing in the opening rounds of both the Shenzhen Open and Hobart International, to Wang Qiang and Dominika Cibulkova, respectively. Konta was also seeded fifth at the Shenzhen Open, her first-ever seeding at a WTA event, but she did not get the results she wanted as a seed.

She also performed badly in the Southern American tournaments after the Australian Open and before Indian Wells. As the fourth seed in both Monterrey and Acapulco, she lost to unseeded players in Mirjana Lucic-Baroni and Kirsten Flipkens despite being the favourite to reach the semifinals.

Despite this being an excellent season, Konta had a disappointing clay court season. In all the clay court tournaments she played this year, she never once progressed to the quarterfinals of the tournaments, losing to lower-ranked players in all the tournaments.

Playing in her home country for all four of her grass court tournaments, she only reached one semifinal and reached only the second round of all other three tournaments. In Nottingham, Konta was the favourite to reach the final but disappointingly lost to Zheng Saisai in the second round. Once again, Konta was tipped to reach the final in Birmingham as the ninth seed, but fell to unseeded Yanina Wickmayer in front of her home crowd. Konta then faced a tough challenge in Wimbledon, being drawn to face 36th-ranked Monica Puig, who would go on to be the Olympic gold medallist in Rio, in the first round before a potential meeting with former world number five Eugenie Bouchard. She cruised past Puig, but fell on Bouchard in her second appearance on the Wimbledon Centre Court in three sets, once again in front of her home crowd.

Johanna Konta at Wimbledon. Photo by AFP

"I need to look after my body first - I've only got one - so I really have to make sure I make the right decisions for my health. I'm looking forward to hopefully coming back next year and making it a full week here."

The next low point in her season came late in the season, after reaching the final in Beijing. That final run in Beijing propelled Konta up to the number eight spot in the Road to Singapore rankings, which gave her a big opportunity to qualify for her first ever WTA Finals. Playing in Hong Kong, if Konta progresses to the quarterfinals, she is assured of a place at the WTA Finals. However, she withdrew from her second round match against Wang Qiang, and that paved the way for Svetlana Kuznetsova to qualify and take away Konta’s spot after reaching the semifinals of Tianjin and winning Moscow. It was a pity for Konta as it was her best season ever, as of now, and she was already in Singapore for promotional purposes and was part of the picture shoot of the WTA Finals line-up.

Season Grade: B+

To be able to rise from number 47 at the start of the season to number 10 in the year-end rankings is an incredible thing to do, and could only be achieved by few. Despite some low points in her season, it was good enough to let her crack the Top 10 of the rankings.