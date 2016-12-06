Novak Djokovic ends three-year partnership with Boris Becker

Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker celebrate after the former won the French Open earlier this year (Getty/Clive Brunskill)

World number two Novak Djokovic has announced via Facebook that he and Boris Becker have mutually agreed to end their coaching relationship after three years together.

The decision comes after a second half to the season that was below the Serbian’s very high standards, as he failed to win either Wimbledon or the US Open and lost the top spot of the rankings to Andy Murray.

Partnership raised eyebrows but proved successful

Many were doubtful when Djokovic announced that Becker, himself a former world number one, would work with him, largely due to the difference in playing style and that the German had never won the French Open, which was Djokovic’s main aim, though it proved to be one of the most fruitful partnerships of recent times.

Alongside long-term coach Marian Vajda, Becker was able to help Djokovic regain his form that saw him dominate in 2011 and eventually improve on that, dominating the ATP tour for most of the past three years; the Serb regained the world number one spot, and held it for a staggering 122 weeks, as well as reaching nine Grand Slam finals, winning six, and winning a further 18 ATP Tour titles.

Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker pose after the Serbian's triumph at the Miami Open in 2015 (Getty/Clive Brunskill)

Arguably the greatest success of the partnership, however, was the sixth and final slam it bore; the French Open title this year, which Djokovic won to complete the Career Grand Slam and seal his place amongst the all-time greats of the sport.

Rumours circled after recent loss of form

Despite the overall success of the partnership, the announcement today was not too surprising for many considering a slight drop in Djokovic’s form the past few months.

The Serb suffered a surprise defeat to Mardy Fish in the third round of Wimbledon, and, though he went on to win the Rogers Cup, lost in the opening round of the Olympics to Juan Martin del Potro and in the final of the US Open to Stan Wawrinka.

These results, and a rich vein of form for Andy Murray, saw the Brit take the top spot in the rankings, and he held onto that as he eased past the Serb in the final of the ATP World Tour Finals; Djokovic had been aiming for his fifth successive title.

Speculation about the relationship between the two had been one of the talking points of the off-season, and all eyes will now be looking at who Djokovic replaces Becker with.

Djokovic’s announcement

Djokovic announced the split on Facebook, thanking Becker for his work and commenting that the partnership had met all its aims.