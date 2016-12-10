2016 season review: Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Pierre-Hugues Herbert during the BNP Paribas Masters (Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Ranked 167 at the start of the year, Pierre-Hugues Herbert had a season to remember. The Frenchman climbed up 89 spots to finish the year ranked inside the top 100 at 78, along with two round three performances at Grand Slam level.

Win/Loss

Herbert finished the season with a 7-12 record on the ATP World Tour circuit with four of his wins coming at Grand Slam level.

High Points

Without a shadow of a doubt, Herbert's highest point was his run at the Australian Open at the start of the year, which saw him make the third round of a Grand Slam for the very first time in his career.

The qualifier battled his way past left-hander Albert Ramos-Vinolas in four sets before going on to defeat wildcard Noah Rubin in straight sets. In the third round, he faced fellow Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga where he was brought back down to earth after a straight sets loss. However, he did push Tsonga to two tiebreakers.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the Australian Open, one of two Grand Slam third round appearances

Low points

For Herbert, there were a number of low points. It all started at the BNP Paribas Open. After making the main draw, he lost to world number 182 Jozef Kovalik in three sets. In the second Grand Slam in his home nation, the 25-year-old lost out to Alexander Zverev in four sets after claiming the first. He then turned his attention to grass where he lost to Philipp Kohlschreiber at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart, Germany. The Frenchman also lost in round one three times, along with various Challenger appearances.

Best Result

Herbert's best result came on his preferred surface of Grass at the All England Club in Wimbledon. In his opening round, Herbert faced 21st seed Kohlschreiber and after losing to him earlier in the grass season, he avenged that loss by defeating the German in four sets. In his second round match, he was forced to come from a set down against Damir Dzumhur before going on to win again in four sets.

Having made round three of a Grand Sam, Herbert was no stranger but this time he was facing his doubles partner, Nicolas Mahut. Despite losing the opening two sets, Herbert won the third but after a number of rain delays, he couldn't compose himself as he lost the fourth set and the match.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert in Action at Wimbledon, where he also made the third round (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Worst Results

The American hardcourt swing would be the Frenchman's downfall. After making his breakthrough by making the final at the Western and Southern Open the year before, Herbert would lose out to Donald Young in the first round in straight sets. That loss trickled onto the US Open where Mischa Zverev ranked 127 got the better of him in four sets. He missed the entire Asian swing to play challengers and he made his return by failing to qualify for the European Open.

Grade: C

His main aim at the start of the season would have been to maintain a place in the top 100 and so he did by ending the year ranked 78th just two places from his career high of 76 which was achieved just after his Wimbledon run. But he failed to produce any kind of form outside of the Grand Slams, going on to win just three matches. His main aim in 2017 would be to climb up the rankings and improve outside the majors.