2016 season review: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in action at the BNP Paribas Masters

Having finished the 2015 season ranked tenth, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga struggled this year with injury and form which accumulated in him finishing just two places below in 12th. At 31 years of age, the Frenchman's chances of Grand Slam glory are beginning to thin, after only two quarterfinal showings and a retirement.

Win/Loss record

The Frenchman finished the season with on 37-17, which brought his overall record to 388-180 on the ATP World Tour. Tsonga also continued to struggle against players inside the world's top 10, going on to win only three matches whilst losing seven.

High points

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's high points in his season came in the last two Grand Slams, where he respectively reached back-to-back quarterfinals. On the grass of Wimbledon, Tsonga safely navigated himself past the first two rounds, both in straight sets. However, his clash with John Isner in the fourth took everything out of him. With Wimbledon opting for play on the Middle Sunday for the first time since 2004 due to heavy rain during the first week, Tsonga battled past Isner 19-17 in the fifth and final set after four hours and 24 minutes of gripping tennis.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in action against Andy Murray at Wimbledon (Photo: Stephen White/GEtty Images)

The fourth round, however, would see him play just six games before Richard Gasquet retired with a back injury. In the quarterfinal, the Frenchman met eventual champion Andy Murray. After falling behind two sets, Tsonga regrouped and shocked the British nation by winning the next two and setting up a tense fifth set. Despite his best efforts, the Brit pulled through 6-1 after three hours and 53 minutes of high drama tennis. The run was over for the 31-year-old.

Low Points

Despite a positive record of 3-2, Tsonga struggled after a semifinal showing at the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters. After having a bye in the round of 64, Tsonga defeated then world number 56 Albert-Ramos Vinolas in three sets before Milos Raonic condemned the Frenchman to a straights sets loss at the Mutua Madrid Masters. His next tournament was his home Grand Slam, Roland Garros.

With straight sets win in his opening round, Tsonga was then pushed to five sets by Marcos Baghdatis but managed to pull through. In his third round match against Ernests Gulbis, the 31-year-old retired just seven games into the set with a groin injury.

Best results

For the first time in eight years, Tsonga failed to win a title on the ATP World Tour Circuit. However, he did manage to make the final in his penultimate tournament of the year at the Erste Bank Open. He lost out to the inform Andy Murray in straight sets after wins over talented players, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Philipp Kohlschreiber, and Ivo Karlovic.

Earlier in the season, Tsonga's had his best result on clay at the 1000 Master event at Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters, where he reached the semifinal defeating Roger Federer in the quarterfinal. In the semifinal, he lost out to an inspired Gael Monfils 6-1, 6-3.

Worst Results

Tsonga struggled on the Latin-American swing managing just one win and accumulating two losses. At the Argentina Open, despite a win over home favourite Leonardo Mayer, the Frenchman fell to Spaniard Nicolas Almagro in straights sets. In his next tournament at the Brazil Open, Tsonga met a new face who put his name on the map. Ranked 338 at the time, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga would crash out to Thiago Monteiro in straight sets.

Jo-Wilfried Tssonga in action against Thiago Monteiro, a match he would go on to lose (Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Grade: D

Tsonga once again struggled to make an impact in Grand Slams and for the first time since 2008, he failed to capture a title. Overall the Frenchman was a finalist only once, whilst he made the semifinals twice in a below-par season.