2016 season review: The Bryan Brothers

Bryan Brothers in action at the Shanghai Rolex Masters (Photo: Kevin Lee/Getty Images)

For the second season running, Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan failed to add to their Grand Slam collection of 16 and finished ranked third at the end of the season.

Win/Loss record

The American twins finished the season with a 49-22 record. Despite their increase in wins, they lost four more matches than they did in the 2015 season. Their percentage also dropped from a 74 percent win ratio to 69 percent. The pair also managed to reach 1000 wins on the circuit, expanding their record to 1003-313 over 18 years when they recorded their first ever win.

High points

Having won 6 titles last year, the Bryans only managed to win three this time around, with the Italian Open being their only Master's title of the year. The Americans came through a tricky draw. Having received a bye in their opening match, the Americans struggled against fellow countrymen Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey but managed to pull through 13-11 in the match tiebreaker. The pair then eased past Australian Open champions Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in the quarterfinals.

The Bryans Brothers with their fourth Internazionali BNL d'Italia title (Photo: @InteBNLdItalia)

The semifinals also proved to be a tricky affair as they battled their way past former French Open champions Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in a match tiebreaker. Eighth seeds Vasek Pospisil and Jack Sock also made the Bryans work for the title, taking them to their third match tiebreaker of the tournament. Once again, they came through 2-6, 6-3, 10-7 to claim their fourth Internazionali BNL d'Italia title.

Low points

For the twins, low points happened far too many times during the season. Their lowest point, however, came in the Grand Slams where they failed to capture a title. At the Australian Open, the Bryans fell in the third round for the third successive year. This time they lost to Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram in three set.

At Wimbledon, where they play best of five, they reached their second Grand Slam quarterfinal on the trot. Just like in Australia, the Bryans lost out to Klaasen and Ram, this time in straight sets. They also managed to reach the quarterfinals at the US Open losing to Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez of Spain.

Best Result

Their best results came on clay. Their first tournament on clay came at the Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston where they defeated Victor Estrella Burgos and Santiago Gonzalez 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 to win the tournament for the fifth time. They would make it two titles in three weeks as they downed Pablo Cuevas and Marcel Granollers 7-5, 7-5 to win the Barcelona Open BancSabadell for the third time. This was easily their best run of the season.

Bryan Brothers with the Barcelona Open BancSabadell trophy (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Worst Result

Having made the quarterfinals or better in eight Masters tournaments, the Bryans struggled at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters. With a bye in the first round, they went on to face Colombian pair Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the second round where they were crushed by the eventual runners-up 6-4, 6-3.

Grade: C-

For most players winning three titles would indicate a good, solid season. However, for the Bryans they were a little under their target. This was the least amount of trophies they won since coming on the scene in 1998. Having once again failed to capture a Grand Slam, their biggest aim in 2017 would be to end that drought starting in Australian, where they have won the tournament on six occasions.