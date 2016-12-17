2016 season review: Herbert/Mahut

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in action at the ATP World Tour Finals, where they were knocked out at the Round Robin stage (Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

In their second full year together, the French duo skyrocketed to world number one as well as winning six titles. Three of them were Masters 1000 titles with the big one coming at Wimbledon on the grass.

Win/Loss record

Herbert/Mahut finished with a 42-13 record. Nicolas Mahut finished the year as world number one and the pair finished in world number two behind Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares.

High points

The high points for the French came at the start of the year. During the American hardcourt swing, the pair went 10-0 winning Indian Wells and Miami Open. In their first masters, the pair came through Vasek Pospisil and Jack Sock 6-3, 7-6(5) before heading to Miami and defeating Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram 5-7, 6-1, 10-7. Their streak continued into their third Masters 1000 event at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters. In the final on clay, Murray and Soares were the victims, falling to the pair in three sets. In Madrid, their reign ended at the hands of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in the semifinals.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut winning the first of their three straight Masters titles at Indian Wells (Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Low points

Their lowest point of the season could arguably have been at the ATP World Tour Finals. Coming into the season-ending championships as the number one ranked team, the pair failed to win a match resulting in their exit at the Round Robin Stage for the second year running. Coming into their final match, they had the chance to secure the year-ending world number one spot. Having taken the opening set off the eventual champions Henri Kontinen and John Peers, they lost out in the final two sets meaning Murray and Soares clinched the top spot. However, all was not bad. Murray had the chance to become individual number one but he and his Brazilian partner lost out in the semifinals confirming the 34-year-old's status at the top.

Best Results

Herbert and Mahut's best results came on Grass, where they won ten matches in a row without a loss. It all started at the Aegon Championships in London, where they successfully defended their title from the previous year beating Chris Guccione and Andre Sa comfortably 6-3, 7-6(5). The streak continued onto Wimbledon. After heavy rain and plenty rain delays, the opening two rounds were cut from five sets to just best of three. In their first match, fellow Frenchmen Adrian Mannarino and Lucas Pouille retired a set down before the pair went on to defeat Juan Martin Del Potro and Marcelo Melo in two straight sets.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut hold their trophies following a straight sets victory (Photo: Clive Brunskill/ Getty Images)

Their first real test came against Sam Groth and Robert Lindstedt. After winning the first set, the Aussie, Swedish pair stormed back to win the second. However, Herbert and Mahut were too strong for their opponents going on to win the next two sets. They also endured an another four set win, this time over Kontinen and Peers. The French duo then went down two sets to one to Treat Huey and Max Mirnyi in the semifinal. They regrouped and won the final two sets 6-4 to book their spot in the final. Facing Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin they routed their Davis Cup teammates 6-4, 7-6(1), 6-3 to claim their second Grand Slam title together.

Worst results

The first two months of the season were a struggle in the Australian heat. The pair went 2-2 in Brisbane and Melbourne. After defeating Thomaz Bellucci and Steve Johnson, the pair were ousted by Grigor Dimitrov and Kei Nishikori 10-7 in a match tiebreaker. Their woes continued onto the Australian Open. After reaching the final last year the French exited in the second round. With a round one win over Nicholas Monroe and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, they then lost to Spanish pair Pablo Andujar and Pablo Carreno Busta in three sets.

Grade: A-

Having won six titles and finished year-end world number two, the pair enjoyed a fruitful 2016 campaign. After such a strong first half of the season, the pair tailed off at the end but were by far the best doubles pair of the season. The question will be in 2017 is, can they achieve or even better what they did this year?