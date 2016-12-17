Rafael Nadal: I'm not ready to play singles yet

Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after his season-ending loss in Shanghai. Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

It’s become a bit of a game over the last few years; guessing how Rafael Nadal might perform next year. Over the past three years, the former world number one’s results have been steadily declining, with this season being completely derailed by a wrist injury. In preparation for the 2017 season, Nadal has been training at his new academy in Majorca with doubles partner Marc Lopez. Earlier in the week, he spoke to the media about his status and reflected on his recent doubles success with Lopez.

Time is running out

Nadal last competed at the Shanghai Rolex Masters in early October, losing his opening match before calling it a season because of a wrist injury that had dogged him since May. That same injury had forced him out in the third round of the French Open and caused him to withdraw from his next three events, including Wimbledon.

Nadal practices in Shanghai. Photo: Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

​While things have been going well for the Spaniard, it appears that he still has room to improve as he told the media that “I am practicing for three hours and a half daily, I'm feeling well but I'm not ready to play singles yet.” That being said, Frederico Marques, coach of Joao Sousa, who is also at the academy practicing with Nadal in Majorca, said that the Spaniard is playing better in practice than he was at this time a year ago, when he was healthy.

Doubles Highlight

In singles, there was really only one great moment for Nadal in 2016, that being his record ninth title in Monte Carlo. However, he had one of the best moments of his career at the Summer Olympics in Rio, where he and Lopez took the gold medal. Nadal reflected on the dream run under the Rio sun, saying, “In tennis, Masters 1000s and Grand Slams are more important, but what the Olympics make you live is a unique experience that is the most beautiful memory in my life.”

Nadal is scheduled to return to action at the Mubadala Tennis Championship exhibition event before beginning his 2017 season in Brisbane. Last year, he reached the final of Doha in the opening week of the season before falling in the first round of the Australian Open, meaning the bar is set fairly low for the Spaniard at the first big event of 2017.