2016 season review: Kristina Mladenovic

Mladenovic's 2016 was not the best she could have hoped for | Photo: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

After finishing 2015 in the top 30, it looked like Kristina Mladenovic was only going to get better. Alas, it didn’t quite turn out like that for the 23-year-old. Even though she made two finals, one more than the previous year, her hunt for her singles titles continue. And many early round exits saw her rankings slide down to 42.

Win-Loss

Mladenovic did not post the best of numbers with her win-loss for the year standing at 31-32. She failed to get more wins which also contributed to her rankings slide. The Frenchwoman also lost both finals she contested in.

High Points

Though the high points mostly happened in her doubles where she picked up three titles and won a slam at Roland Garros, she did have something to cheer when she made two finals in the singles. The first of which was after that Roland Garros crown, where she immediately went to s-Hertogenbosch and despite little time to make the transition from clay to grass, she made it to the finals.

Mladenovic (R) with the runner up trophy | Photo: Ricoh Open

In the Asian swing playing for the first time in Hong Kong, she exacted got revenge for the tough Australian Open loss defeating Daria Gavrilova for a spot in the finals. Even though she lost out in the end to Caroline Wozniacki, there were signs of her potential and her grit.

Mladenovic finishes runner up at the Hong Kong Open | Photo: Hong Kong Tennis Open

Low Points

The first four to five months of the year was a general disappointment for the Frenchwoman. She struggled to string more than two wins, the only time she did that was at the Australian Open before losing out in the third round.

Out of 12 tournaments, she entered till the middle of May (including the Australian Open), Mladenovic was knocked out in the first round in nine of those. A dismal figure for a player who was ranked within the top 30 at the turn of the year.

She also had a few heartbreaking three-set losses and the most painful of those came in the Fed Cup finals where she lost to Karolina Pliskova in the longest played rubber in Fed Cup finals history with the match lasting three hours and 48 minutes.

Mladenovic gave her everything but was on the wrong end of an epic match in the Fed Cup finals | Photo: Elyxandro Cegarra/Getty Images

Best Results

For her first win of the season, Mladenovic overcame the odds to beat her nemesis Dominika Cibulkova, someone she had not beat before on five previous occasions. It was a much-needed win to start off her season.

The Frenchwoman also beat two top 20 players on grass her favorite surface as she looked to turn her season around. Her win over Timea Bacsinszky in the second round of Eastbourne paved her way to reach the quarterfinals in a Premier event. Prior to that in s-Hertogenbosch, she overcame good friend Belinda Bencic, who was ranked 8th in the world, for her first top 10 win of the year and made the finals.

Mladenovic had good results on grass | Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

She also broke her duck against big serving Coco Vandeweghe notching her first win over the American after four failed attempts in the first round at Wuhan. In Asia, Mladenovic played possibly her best match in a thrilling three set encounter against Jelena Jankovic and eventually came through with the win over the Serbian. Her finals run at Hong Kong also capped what was a decent Asian swing for the Frenchwoman.

Mladenovic (L) gets her first win over Vandeweghe | Photo: Kevin Lee/Getty Images

Worst Results

She had some bad results but the worst of them came at Wimbledon. After successfully making at least the third round in Grand Slams since the 2015 French Open, she spectacularly lost to 98th ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round at Wimbledon. The straight sets defeat was also the first time she exited in the first round at any Grand Slam since the 2014 US Open.

Mladenovic exited in the first round at Wimbledon | Photo: Glyn Kirk/Getty Images

In St Petersburg, Mladenovic was holding a set and a break lead but ended up losing to Laura Siegemund with the Frenchwoman seemingly looking in tears at the finishing stages. Another painful loss was when she clashed against Vandeweghe in the second round at Dubai. That match went late into the night finishing past 1 am where she was reported to have left the court in tears.

Grade: C

It would have been quite a year to forget if not for her doubles success. However, Mladenovic did have something to cheer making two finals in an otherwise disappointing 2016. Given how she troubled some of the top players like Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber, the Frenchwoman had shown she is capable when at her best. Right now she is missing consistency and if she can maintain the same level of fitness throughout a tournament she may have a better season.