Andy Murray wins record third BBC Sports Personality of the Year trophy

Andy Murray receiving his Sports Personality of the Year trophy by Lennox Lewis (Photo: BBC)

Andy Murray capped off a memorable 2016 by bagging the BBC Sports Personality of the Year trophy for a record third time. He first won the trophy in 2013 in a year where he became the first British man to lift the Wimbledon trophy in 77 years. He claimed a second SPOTY trophy last year when he helped Great Britain to win the Davis Cup for the first time since the late, great Fred Perry days.

Stellar 2016

Having failed for a fifth time to win the Australian Open, Murray then endured a powerful 2016. In February, he became a father for the first time with wife Kim Sears. He then backed that up by winning a second Wimbledon title, followed by successfully defending his Olympics title, defeating Juan Martin Del Potro in a gruelling four-hour match. His life long dream then became a reality as he became the world number one for the very first time, replacing Novak Djokovic at the top. He also managed to pick up nine trophies throughout the year, including the ATP World Tour Finals in November.

Andy Murray winning his first ATP World Tour Finals title (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Acceptance Speech

Murray received the trophy by boxing legend Lennox Lewis and later said the replica trophy was damaged, but will be presented with the real trophy at a later date.

In his acceptance speech, Murray said, "I'd like to thank everyone who voted. I really appreciate your support. And I'd like to thank my team - they make a lot of sacrifices for me; they're away from their family at times of the year like this." He then added, "It's kind of stuck down with tape where the top bit of the camera is. "They didn't tell me how it got broken, and to hold it close to my body. After the problems, I and Lennox had the last time [a botched handover when he was third in 2012], I listened to them."

He also had a message for his wife: "I've got a bone to pick with my wife because about an hour ago she told me she'd voted for Nick Skelton. Not smart from her with Christmas coming up."

Alistair Brownlee and Nick Skeleton complete the SPOTY podium

Alistair Brownlee, who finished runners-up said Murray was "an incredible sportsman."

The Yorkshireman, who became the first man to retain the Olympic triathlon title at Rio 2016, added: "In tennis, which is very competitive, his consistency - especially this year - has been very impressive."

The Duke of Cambridge flanked by runner-up Alistair Brownlee (left) and third-placed Nick Skelton (Photo: PA Wire)

"He focuses and does his best in the Olympics and that shows someone who is a real, genuine sportsman."

Third-placed Nick Skelton, 58, who became Britain's second oldest Olympic gold medallist at the Rio Games, said of Murray: "He's had a great year and worked hard to get where he is. To win it three times, you've got to be pretty good, haven't you?"

Other winners

Michael Phelps, recently re-retired Swimming legend won the lifetime achievement award. He joins a star-studded list which includes Pele and ex-Golfer Seve Ballesteros.

The unsung hero award went to Marcellus Baz for his work with children and helping them with Boxing by giving free lessons.

Coach of the year went to Claudio Ranieri, while his Leicester City team won the team of the year trophy after upsetting the odds in the 2015/16 season by winning the Premier League at 5000/1 odds.

Young Sports Personality of the Year went to 15-year-old Paralympic swimmer Ellie Robinson. Ben Smith won the Helen Rollason Award with Simone Biles winning the Overseas Sports Personality of the Year.