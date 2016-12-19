Roger Federer raring to go for 2017 after extended lay-off

Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Asia Pac

Roger Federer says he is relishing his return to the tennis court in Australia next month and believes his extended sabbatical from the game has benefitted his recovery.

The Swiss number two curtailed his season in July after reaggravating a knee injury that forced him to withdraw from the French Open a few months earlier -- ending his consecutive streak of 65 Grand Slam appearances in the process.

His absence has seen the 17-time major winner slip to sixteenth in the ATP rankings.

Refreshed and raring to go

Federer, speaking to the New York Times in Dubai, said he is "refreshed" after his lay-off and is ready to mount a climb up the rankings at age 35.

"The kids were asking, 'When are we leaving again?'" said Federer. "It was like, 'When are we going the next time to Australia, or the next time to New York?' And I’ve been saying, 'Not for a while.'"

The Swiss star announced he would be curtailing his year after Wimbledon where he was dumped out by Milos Raonic in a five-set thriller that produced one of the most symbolic images of the calendar year: Federer grounded, writhing in pain while the Canadian, closing in on victory, peers over the net.

Federer in action at last year's Australian Open (Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Asia Pac)

Admits shock at Djokovic collapse

Federer also offered his two cents on Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray's year-end duel for the world number one ranking.

The 35-year-old expressed his "surprise" at the Serb's downturn in form after becoming only the third player to hold all four Grand Slam trophies at once and says Murray's level of tennis was "extraordinary" approaching the season's conclusion.

"Novak, let’s be honest, actually didn’t play too bad in the second half [of 2016], and that’s where I take my hat off to Murray."

Federer is scheduled to return in January at the Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia.