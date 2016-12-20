Milos Raonic hires former Wimbledon champion Richard Krajicek as coach

Milos Raonic celebrates a point at the ATP World Tour Finals. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Milos Raonic has hired 1996 Wimbledon champion Richard Krajicek as his new coach, replacing Carlos Moya with whom Raonic parted ways last week. Krajicek, who as a player was once ranked as high as number four in the world in 1999, is Raonic’s fifth coach in the last three years. The hiring comes as little surprise, as Raonic had worked with Krajicek and tried to bring him in as a coach earlier this season.

Finally Together

Several days ago, it was reported that Raonic was going to hire Krajicek as his new coach. The current world number three confirmed the rumors on Monday with a post on social media where he said, “Today was my first practice with Richard Krajicek. It’s great to have Richard alongside my team for the upcoming season in my attempt to reach new and higher goals in 2017.”

The announcement did not come as much of surprise as Raonic and Krajicek had been tied together throughout parts of the 2016 season. The Canadian practiced with the former Wimbledon champion in January in Melbourne and there were rumors that the Dutchman would join Raonic’s coaching team in June for the grass court season (terms could not be reached and Raonic hired John McEnroe instead, going on to reach back-to-back grass court finals, including Wimbledon, while Krajicek went on to coach Stan Wawrinka).

Richard Krajicek serves during the 2011 AEGON Masters event. Photo: Scott Heavey/Getty Images

Raonic is optimistic that Krajicek can help him continue to progress, saying, “I worked with Richard for a few days already last year before the Australian Open and I am sure Richard, with his experience and being a Wimbledon champion, can help me reach my goals. I look forward to doing great things together.”

Krajicek’s Challenge

Krajicek takes over coaching duties at a time when expectations are extremely high for Raonic. Under the guidance of Carlos Moya, the Canadian had a career year, reaching two major semifinals, including a first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, posting some of the most consistent results of any player on tour and finishing the season at number three in the world courtesy of an impressive run at the ATP World Tour Finals, where he was a point away from reaching the final and ending Andy Murray’s bid to finish the season at number one.

Going into 2017, Raonic will be expected not just to contend for big titles, but to win them. Despite having reached three Masters 1000 finals and one major final in his career, the Canadian has never won a set in any of them. He also has not beaten Andy Murray or Novak Djokovic in the last two years (he has never beaten Djokovic, last beat Murray in March 2014). Krajicek’s job will be to help Raonic’s continue to improve and figure out a way to beat the top guys in big matches.

Milos Raonic crushes a forehand at the ATP World Tour Finals. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

In 2016, the Moya influence was clear as Raonic demonstrated a far-improved return and baseline game, leading to improved consistency throughout the season. Krajicek was a fast-court specialist behind his powerful serve and attacking game as a player. He can help Raonic continue to build his weapons to allow him to attack and close out opponents more effectively. Even with Raonic’s improved consistency, errors in big moments were still a problem for the Canadian throughout 2016. Krajicek’s task will be helping Raonic lower the error count without surrendering power and aggression.

Krajicek is the fifth coach of Raonic’s dating back to the 2015 season, following Ivan Ljubicic, Carlos Moya, and John McEnroe. The Dutchman will not be alone in his coaching duties, as he will be working alongside Ricardo Piatti, who has been a steady presence on Raonic’s coaching team since 2014. Raonic will open his 2017 season when he defends his title at the Brisbane International on January 1st.