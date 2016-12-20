2016 season review: Karolina Pliskova

Pliskova posing with the biggest title of her career at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati (Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

Karolina Pliskova was slumping down the rankings in 2016 but finally, once the North American summer hardcourt swing came around, the Czech re-entered the top ten and qualified for the WTA Finals in Singapore for the first time in her career. Pliskova finally reached the second week of a Grand Slam tournament in style by reaching her first Grand Slam singles final at the US Open losing to world number one Angelique Kerber in three sets.

Win/Loss:

Pliskova recorded an impressive 44-23 win-loss record in singles in 2016. The US Open runner-up competed in doubles regularly with Julia Goerges and the Czech-German duo qualified for the WTA Finals in Singapore too. Pliskova reached four finals in 2016, winning two titles.

High Points

The world number six reached her first quarterfinal of the year in Sydney losing to former world number two Simona Halep. Despite the strong start, the big-serving Czech had to wait two months to reach her first semifinal of the year at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, losing to eventual champion Victoria Azarenka. Pliskova would reach another semifinal in Prague, losing to compatriot Lucie Safarova.

Following an abysmal clay court campaign, Pliskova returned to grass courts, where she has been tipped for success due to her serve being a dangerous weapon on grass. She dropped a solitary set on her way to her first title of the year at the Aegon Open in Nottingham, defeating Alison Riske in the final. Soon after, she lost to the in-form Dominika Cibulkova in the final of Eastbourne.

Pliskova (left) poses with her US Open runner-up trophy (Photo by Al Bello / Getty Images)

The world number six claimed the biggest title of her career at the Premier 5 Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, defeating Jelena Ostapenko, Misaki Doi, and three Grand Slam champions back-to-back in Svetlana Kuznetsova, Garbine Muguruza and Angelique Kerber. Pliskova entered the US Open on a five-match winning streak. In the fourth round, up against former two-time champion Venus Williams, she contested one of the matches of the year with Pliskova saving a match point. She went on to reach a Grand Slam final for the first time defeating Ana Konjuh in the quarterfinals and Venus' younger sister Serena in the semifinals, ending her lengthy three-and-a-half year reign as world number one in the process.

The Czech competed at the WTA Finals in Singapore for the first time in her career but didn't advance out of the group stage. She defeated Muguruza, but lost to Agnieszka Radwanska and Kuznetsova. However, she went on to win the Fed Cup once again with the Czech Republic, defeating France in the final doubles rubber with Barbora Strycova to secure the title for the Czechs.

Low Points

Pliskova reached the third round at the Australian Open for the second consecutive year, losing to Ekaterina Makarova for the second consecutive year which was a disappointing result for the Czech. She suffered first-round exits in three of her next four events, losing to CoCo Vandeweghe in Dubai, Margarita Gasparyan in Doha and Timea Babos in Miami. Clay is historically Pliskova's weakest surface, and it was evident in 2016 as she lost to Christina McHale in the second round in Madrid and to Daria Kasatkina in Rome in the first round.

A tough day at the office for Pliskova at the Australian Open against former semifinalist Ekaterina Makarova (Photo by Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)

Her clay court season culminated with a first-round exit at the French Open, losing to eventual quarterfinalist Shelby Rogers. Pliskova suffered disappointing early exits in Birmingham, losing to compatriot Barbora Strycova, and to Misaki Doi in the second round of Wimbledon despite plenty tipping Pliskova to make a deep run at SW19.

Best Results

The world number six's refreshing run to the final of the US Open was certainly her most eye-catching result in 2016 along with her title triumphs in Cincinnati, ousting Kerber in the final, and winning a title in Nottingham. The Czech's heroics in the Fed Cup final were amongst her proudest achievements to date.

Pliskova poses with her trophy after winning first title of the year in Nottingham (Photo by Jon Buckle / Getty Images) 1

Worst Results

Pliskova's first-round exit at the French Open and second round loss at Wimbledon were her most disappointing results of the year. Also, losing in the first round in Dubai, Doha, Miami, Madrid, Rome, Birmingham, and Tokyo were results that Pliskova can learn from and try to minimise in 2017.

Pliskova struggles to adapt her game on clay (Photo by Dennis Grombkowski / Getty Images)

Grade: B

The Czech hardly showed any emotion throughout her run to the US Open final, always looking ice cold, but the adrenaline was certainly pumping through her body. Pliskova may need to stop playing doubles regularly and focus on her singles career which Sam Stosur and Garbine Muguruza did, which ended up being successful as both became Grand Slam champions in the singles events.

Pliskova will have a lot of expectations on her in the 2017 season as she has the tools to beat the best players, and whilst her serve is a good weapon, her returns are not too shabby either, but she could improve her movement and improve her game on clay courts. It will be interesting see how Pliskova will perform in 2017 and now that she's made it to the second week of a Slam once, it may spur her on to do it on a regular basis.