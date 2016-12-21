2016 season review: Marin Cilic

Cilic celebrating his first victory over Novak Djokovic at the 15th attempt in Paris (Photo by Dan Mullan / Getty Images)

World number six Marin Cilic has had some incredible highs and woeful lows in 2016 on more than one occasion, and the big Croat has squandered two sets to love leads three times, nonetheless, Cilic put that disappointment behind him and he was able to win his first Masters 1000 title at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati defeating world number one Andy Murray to achieve this.

Win/Loss

The 2014 US Open champion registered a respected 49-24 win-loss record in 2016, winning two titles and was a runner-up twice in Marseille and Geneva losing to two-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios, and to three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka respectively.

High Points

Cilic reached the quarterfinals or better in three of his first five events in 2016 culminating in a loss to Kyrgios in the final of Marseille. The world number six would reach the quarterfinals at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells but he was defeated by this year's French Open quarterfinalist David Goffin. Unfortunately, Cilic was non-existent during the clay court season due to injury that ruled him out of the three Masters 1000 clay court events in Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome. His highlight of his abrupt clay court season was a loss to last year's French Open champion Stan Wawrinka in the final in Geneva.

Cilic posing with his first Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati (Photo by Joe Robbins / Getty Images)

The grass court season commenced and the 2012 champion at the Queen's Club lost to world number one Andy Murray in the semifinals, and the Brit went on to win that title and win Wimbledon a few weeks later. However, Cilic was able to gain his revenge by snapping the Brit's lengthy 22-match winning streak in Cincinnati to win his first Masters 1000 title in the process and he became the second man after Stan Wawrinka to win a Grand Slam and Masters 1000 title in the past decade other than the Big Four.

The fall was a good part of the season for the Croat as he reached the semifinals at the ATP 500 event in Tokyo losing to David Goffin once again but the following week he won his first ATP 500 title defeating Kei Nishikori in the final and at the final ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris, Cilic needed a deep run, in order to qualify for the ATP World Tour Finals in London for the second time in three years. Cilic achieved this by defeating his compatriot Ivo Karlovic, David Goffin for the first time and Novak Djokovic for the first time in 15 attempts which subsequently handed Andy Murray the world number one ranking.

Cilic failed to get out of his group at the ATP World Tour Finals once again losing to Murray and Wawrinka, however, he was able to record his first win at the tournament by defeating Nishikori for the third time this year.

Low Points

Cilic, a former semifinalist in Melbourne back in 2010, suffered an early third round defeat by Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open. The 2014 US Open champion had to endeavor more disappointments as he lost to Alexander Zverev in the second round in Montpellier and was upset by Ryan Harrison in the first round in Acapulco.

More misery ensued for Cilic at the French Open, by suffering a shock first round loss to Marco Trungelliti in four sets, however, his preparation for the tournament was minimal due to injury. Cilic's grass court season got off to a poor start losing to veteran Radek Stepanek in his first match in Stuttgart. Furthermore, when Wimbledon came around, Cilic defeated Brian Baker, Sergiy Stakhovsky, Lukas Lacko and Kei Nishikori to reach the quarterfinals for the third consecutive year.

Despite playing a sublime match against seven-time champion Roger Federer, the 2014 US Open champion was unable to capitalize on his three match points against the former world number one, he suffered a dramatic collapse as he was leading two sets to love and lost the match in five sets.

A tough loss for Cilic at Wimbledon (Photo by Adam Pretty / Getty Images)

It must have felt like deja vu for the world number six as he led two sets to love against Jack Sock in a Davis Cup tie between Croatia and the USA, and he eventually went down in five sets in a space of two weeks which was another tough pill to swallow for Cilic. Once again, Cilic suffered an early exit losing to Ivo Karlovic in the first round in Toronto and he lost to Gael Monfils in the third round of the Rio Olympics. The 2014 US Open champion failed to back up his triumph in Cincinnati as he lost to Sock once again in the third round of the US Open, which was his earliest exit at Flushing Meadows since 2011.

Cilic lost to Alexander Zverev in the second round in Shanghai dealing a blow to his chances of qualifying in London but he regrouped and reached the semifinals in Paris to qualify. However, in the Davis Cup final between his country Croatia and Argentina, Cilic squandered a two set to love lead for the third time this year, and this time it was a fellow former US Open champion in Juan Martin del Potro, who had a resurgent season becoming back from a career-threatening wrist injury.

Best Results

Cilic's victories in Cincinnati and Basel along with his run to the final in Marseille and Geneva, quarterfinals of Wimbledon, semifinals at the BNP Paribas Masters in Paris were his key results in 2016 along with reaching the Davis Cup final and reaching the ATP World Tour Finals for the second time in three years.

Cilic kissing his second title of the year in Basel (Photo by Harold Cunningham / Getty Images)

Worst Results

The world number six's worst results were first round exits at the French Open, Montpellier, Acapulco, Stuttgart, Toronto and Shanghai along with his early third round exits at the Australian and US Opens losing to players he should be beating.

Another tough three set defeat for Cilic in the Davis Cup final with Argentina (Photo by Darko Vojinovic / AP)

Grade: C+

Despite winning the second biggest title of his career in Cincinnati, and finishing the year at his higher ever ranking at six, Cilic's season has been underwhelming as the former US Open champion hardly made an impression at the Grand Slams and Masters 1000 events this year. On the other hand, Cilic is working with Bjorkman, and the partnership so far has been relatively successful as the Croat has managed to pick up rare wins over Murray and Djokovic, nonetheless, in 2017, he will need to improve immensely if he is going to be a genuine contender for Grand Slam titles again.

Cilic has the firepower to blast opponents of the court but he will need to stay injury-free in 2017, if he is going to rise up the rankings and have a sucessful 2017 campaign. The Croat's biggest issue is going two sets to love up and bottling the match, but he will need to be mentally tough to ensure that he has learned from those mistakes which can leave a lasting negative effect on his game.