Kevin Anderson withdraws from Brisbane International

Anderson at the ASB Classic last year (Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The struggles of former top 10 player Kevin Anderson continue. After an injury-riddled 2016 which saw his rank plummet from inside the top 20 to 67, the injury bug has hit him again. The South African has withdrawn from the Brisbane International with a hip injury. Anderson was the last direct entry into the event. Pierre-Hugues Herbert has now gained entry into the main draw after the withdrawals of Anderson and Taylor Fritz.

Injuries in 2016 Hampered Anderson

After a career year in 2016, the South African was hoping to climb up even further in the rankings. However, the injury bug hit Anderson hard last year, disallowing him to progress on his career year. He had a quick exit in Auckland, losing to Jack Sock in his second match in New Zealand.

Down two sets to one and love three in the third, Anderson retired to Rajeev Ram at the Australian Open in the opening round. Following that, he went to Florida to Delray Beach. Once again though, he was forced to retire, this time to Austin Krajicek after losing the opening set tiebreak.

Anderson waves goodbye after losing at the Chengdu Open (Getty Images Sport/ Zhong Zhi)

Anderson revealed that it was his shoulder that was giving him problems. He then went on to have ankle surgery and used that time to rehab his shoulder. He returned to the ATP World Tour during the clay court swing but only won two matches in four tournaments.

It was a rough run for the current world number 67 the rest of the way, failing to put together a run to the semifinals of any tournament he entered. His best result came at the Rogers Cup where he made the quarterfinals, losing to Stan Wawrinka in straight sets. The 30-year-old finished the season 17-21 and hopes to be back for the Australian Open.