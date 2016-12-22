Richard Gasquet is not done: I still have ambitions for the big tournaments

Richard Gasquet during the BNP Paribas Masters (Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

At 30-years-old, Richard Gasquet still has the desire to taste success on the biggest stages and events despite coming close on a number of occasions.

Yet to win a Masters or Grand Slam title

The French tennis player has yet to lift a Masters or Grand Slam title in his career, going on to win 14 ATP 250 event tournaments. But he has been a two-time Wimbledon semifinalist in 2007 and 2015, as well as reaching the US Open semifinal three years ago in 2013.

Richard Gasquet shaking hands with Novak Djokovic after losing out in the semifinals (Photo: Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Gasquet, just two years ago in 2014 was close to winning the Davis Cup with France but didn't do so as Switzerland got the better of the French in the final of the competition on home soil.

Big ambitions

Speaking to Le10Sport, Gasquet said, ''Obviously, I still have ambitions for the big tournaments, for Grand Slams, for the Davis Cup,''

Gasquet, before, had never made it past the fourth round at Roland Garros but did so this year beating the likes of Kei Nishikori and Nick Kyrgios to reach his best run and make the quarterfinals, losing to runner-up Andy Murray in four sets.

Richard Gasquet shaking hands with Andy Murray after making the quarterfinals of the French Open (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

''Roland Garros is obviously the most important (tournament) to me and I'm very happy to have reached the quarter-finals. The idea is to try to do better,'' confessed the 30-year-old.

Overall success

Since his debut in 2002, Gasquet has won 14 ATP World Tour titles, and it remains to be seen if he can add a major title to his ever growing collection after hiring Thierry Champion as his coach for the upcoming 2017 season.