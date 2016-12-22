Eugenie Bouchard and Taylor Fritz to play "Tennis with the Stars"

Eugenie Bouchard hitting a forehand at "Tennis with the Stars" in 2016. Photo: Alex Huggan/ACEing Autism

Prior the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California , players will have a great afternoon at the Rancho Las Palmas Country Club at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa where the event ‘Tennis with the stars’ will host another afternoon full of tennis where amateur tennis players, VIP guests, and spectators will have an up-close and personal experience with tennis stars.

This third edition of ‘Tennis with the Stars’ will take place on March 7, 2017, and so far, there are two tennis stars confirmed, Eugenie Bouchard and Taylor Fritz.

Taylor Fritz hitting a backhand during the Memphis Open in 2016. Photo: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

The event has been a great success since its first edition where elite players participated like formers world number one, Martina Hingis and Jelena Jankovic. Also, David Ferrer and Kei Nishikori.

Last year the lineup included Richard Gasquet, current French Open champion, Garbiñe Muguruza, 2014 US Open finalist, Kei Nishikori, and 2015 Wimbledon finalist, Eugenie Bouchard.

The former world number five, Eugenie Bouchard who will begin her 2017 season at the Brisbane International, is one of the names confirmed, which make this her second participation in a row in this event.

Garbine Muguruza, Kei Nishikori, Genie Bouchard and Richard Gasquet at Tennis With The Stars. Photo: Alex Huggan/ACEing Autism

Making his debut in this event, Taylor Fritz, the youngest player inside the ATP top 100 and who had a breakout year in 2016 will start his season in a Challenger event in Happy Valley where he is the defending champion.

In the following months, more tennis stars will be announced to participate in this event that will beneficiate ACEing Autism, a family-run non-profit, which helps children with autism to get into tennis.

For more information visit their official website at http://www.tenniswithstars.com/