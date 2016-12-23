2016 season review: Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic

Garcia (L) and Mladenovic had a great doubles season | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

It was indeed a successful season for the French pair of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic. They decided to pair up this year with the Olympics in sight, and it was a decision that paid off handsomely. Though it was a disappointment on the Olympics front, back to back titles on clay and a Grand Slam in front of their home crowd plus finishing the year as second-ranked in doubles is an admirable feat by the young Frenchwomen.

Win/Loss record

Garcia and Mladenovic ended the year with a 43-15 win-loss record. In their last match of the year, they lost the final rubber to the Czech Republic finishing as runners-up in the Fed Cup finals. It was a decent year nevertheless as they finished as second-ranked in the doubles. Aside from that they were also named ITF World Champions in the doubles and were voted WTA Doubles Team Of The Year.

High points

Undoubtedly, the best part of their doubles season was during the clay season where the French duo went on a 16 match unbeaten streak sweeping up three titles in a row starting from Charleston. Even though that run came to an end in the quarterfinals in Rome, their clay court dominance proved itself once again as they clinched the French Open crown in front of their home crowd for their biggest title yet.

The French duo with their French Open trophy | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The pair was also pivotal winning the decisive rubber in the Fed Cup semifinals against a tough Netherlands team to send France to the finals for the first time in 11 years.

Their good results also earned them a spot in the prestigious WTA Finals in Singapore and the pair were the top seeds.

Low points

After a sensational start in their first tournament together at Sydney where they made the finals, the Frenchwomen seemed to fizzle out as the hard court season progressed. They lost out in the third round at the Australian Open and even though they made the finals in Dubai, the favorites were beaten to the title. From there on they went into a slump with early round losses in Doha and Miami and also withdrew from Indian Wells.

Olympics was one of their main goals and they were flagged as medal contenders but it turned out to be a major disappointment as the French pair crashed out in the first round to the Japanese pair of Misaki Doi and Eri Hozumi. There was an attire issue which also flared up and resulted in the pair being suspended by the French Tennis Federation from representing France in tournaments but it was eventually lifted in time for the Fed Cup finals.

The French pair with a disappointing showing at the Olympics | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Best Results

They lost to the then doubles number one pair of Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis in their first tournament together even though they had the lead for most parts in that match. The French pair turned it around in style beating them not once but twice in back-to-back finals, first in Stuttgart and then in Madrid for their second and third title respectively.

Their wins over the doubles number one was impressive | Photo: Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

Their French Open triumph where they beat former Grand Slam champions Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina for their first Grand Slam in doubles was arguably their best result and highlight of the year.

Worst results

Despite being heavy favorites, they lost in the finals in Dubai. That seemed to have set off their run of bad results. Kateryna Bondarenko and Olga Savchuk became their bogey team, as they were unable to find their way past them twice in back to back competitions at Doha and Miami.

First round exit in Rio to the Japanese was possibly their worst result. The French pair’s disappointment continued though as they succumbed in the first round at Cincinnati to the unfamiliar pairing of Vania King and Monica Niculescu. They rebounded eventually at the US Open making their second appearance in a Grand Slam final. However, it ended in disappointment as they had the match on their racket in the second set but collapsed allowing Lucie Safarova and Bethanie Mattek-Sands to fight back and clinch the title.

They could not close out the win for their second slam at the US Open | Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Equally heartbreaking was their loss in the deciding rubber in the Fed Cup finals. The Frenchwomen were tipped as favorites in that match but alas the result did not go their way as they went down in two tight sets.

It was an agonizing loss in the Fed Cup final rubber | Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Grade: A-

It was a remarkable effort by the two 23-year-olds playing for the first time together to finish the year as ranked second. With four titles, four other finals and qualification for the WTA Finals, the French duo have shown that they have what it takes. However, singles have always been their priority and they have also highlighted this many times over the year. The pair has thus decided they would be giving more focus on their singles in 2017 and this could possibly see less participation from them on the doubles front besides the major tournaments. It would be interesting to see how it will play out in the coming year.