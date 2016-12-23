Andy Murray: Novak Djokovic will be looking to regain the top spot in 2017

Djokovic has a word with Murray following the conclusion of their battle for the world number one ranking at the ATP World Tour Finals (Photo by Julian Finney / Getty Images)

World number one Andy Murray and his rival Novak Djokovic were the two standout players during the 2016 ATP World Tour season with Djokovic dominating the first half of the campaign, and Murray dominating the latter half of the season which saw the Brit dethrone Djokovic as the world number one by virtue of reaching the final at the BNP Paribas Masters in Paris coupled with Djokovic's shock quarterfinal defeat at the hands of world number six and former US Open champion Marin Cilic.

Murray spoke to the BBC and he is not taking anything for granted heading into the 2017 ATP World Tour season where he is looking to build on his impressive 2016 campaign, "It's possible everything doesn't go perfectly next year and I need to be prepared."

The three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Olympic Gold medalist added, "I know staying at the top is a really difficult thing to do. I'm not taking anything for granted."

Murray and Djokovic shake hands following the conclusion of the French Open final in June (Photo by Julian Finney / Getty Images)

Murray acknowledges that Djokovic wants to return to the top

The 29-year old knows that the 12-time Grand Slam champion will be looking to usurp the Brit as the world number one in 2017, as the Serb has been a dominant force in men's tennis over the past couple of years.

"I'm sure Novak (Djokovic) will be wanting to get back to the top spot but it's taken me so long to get here that I want to stay there as long as I can, and that's why I'm over here now."

Murray won a record third BBC Sports Personality of the Year award on Sunday, and the reigning Wimbledon champion was not in attendance to collect his award due to being in Miami preparing for next season, where he will be desperate to win the Australian Open for the first time as he has suffered being a runner-up five times losing to Djokovic four times and Federer once.

The world number two suffered a massive slump in form during the second half of the 2016 campaign after winning his first French Open title in Paris, despite leading Murray by over double the amount of ranking points, uncharacteristic losses coupled with Murray's brilliance allowed Murray to end 2016 as the world number one for the first time.