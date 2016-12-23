Mikael Tillstrom reveals Gael Monfils' target was to qualify for London, win a Grand Slam and help France win the Davis Cup

Gael Monfils celebrating his biggest title to date at the Citi Open (Photo: Victor Ng/Tennis Files)

Mikael Tillstrom, the coach of Gael Monfils, says their goal in the past season was to reach the ATP World Tour Finals and win a Grand Slam and the Davis Cup for France.

The goal of reaching the ATP World Tour Finals was achieved in the 2016 season.

Monfils fails to win a Grand Slam and Davis Cup

However, the goal of winning a Grand Slam title and the Davis Cup was not reached. The Frenchman's best efforts in a Grand Slam was at the US Open, where he made the semifinals, but fell to Novak Djokovic in an attempt to reach the final.

''2016 was a year marked by the contradictory emotions,'' opinioned Tillstrom on Facebook, reveals Le10sport. ''We wanted to participate in the London Masters but also to win a Grand Slam and the Davis Cup.''

Monfils qualifies for the World Tour Finals

Despite qualifying for the year-end championships, Monfils clearly wasn't at his best as he ended up losing two round robin matches and then withdrawing from his last match, giving David Goffin the chance to play Djokovic.

Gael Monfils in action at the ATP World Tour Finals against Dominic Thiem (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tillstrom noted ''the injuries that prevented Monfils from playing the Davis Cup and the Paris Masters didn't allow him to reach his peak'' in London.

2016 season

Despite once again struggling with injuries, Monfils did record his best season on the ATP tour, winning the ATP 500 event at Citi Open in Washington. He also made the final at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters, semifinal at the Rogers Cup along with two more 1000 Masters quarterfinals at the BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open.

''Overall, it was a good season, but I think we can learn from this year and do better in 2017,'' added the coach.