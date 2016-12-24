Marin Cilic: "I want to win another Slam"

Cilic talks to the media before the ATP World Tour Finals in London (Photo by Clive Brunskill / Getty Images)

Marin Cilic may have to adjust his schedule heading into the 2017 ATP World Tour season by not playing in the Davis Cup in 2017. The Croat finished 2016 at a career high-ranking of six and qualified for the ATP World Tour Finals in London for the second time in three years.

However, Cilic spoke to Alo and revealed that he's unsure about representing his country in the Davis Cup tie with Spain that takes place in February, which would be a major blow to Croatia's hopes of progressing in that tie as Ivan Dodig has also revealed that he's not thinking about playing in the Davis Cup anytime soon.

Unlikely to feature in the Davis Cup

"I want to give myself a little bit of time to decide because I want to see how I feel physically and mentally after (the) Australian Open. In a situation where I want to break into the top 5 and win another Grand Slam, I've to be fresh and so I will try to take the best decision for myself and the team."

Cilic holding his first Grand Slam singles title at the US Open in 2014 (Photo by Julian Finney / Getty Images)

The 2014 US Open champion spoke about his career-high ranking and wants to continue in that direction, "Much motivation and confidence because I played a good season half of the season and I achieved my career high. Obviously, I want to continue in this direction."

Before his campaign in Melbourne gets underway, Cilic begins his 2017 season in Chennai where he was a two-time back-to-back champion in 2009 and 2010, and he speaks about his fond memories from those years. "I performed well there, so I expect to have another good run.Then I will play Australian Open, where I like to play as well, also because in Melbourne I always had a warm support."

Cilic reached his first Grand Slam semifinal in Melbourne

The Australian Open is a special tournament for the Croat as the world number six advanced to his first Grand Slam semifinal there in 2010 before losing to current world number one Andy Murray in four sets, despite taking the first set. However, since then Cilic has made the fourth round in 2011, third round finishes twice in 2013 and 2016 and the second round in 2014 but missed the 2012 and 2015 tournaments due to injury.

Cilic defeated Novak Djokovic at the BNP Paribas Masters in Paris for the first time at the 15th attempt, and he defeated Murray in the final of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati to win his first Masters 1000 title.

Jonas Bjorkman, the doubles specialist and former coach on Murray has been Cilic's coach since the summer, and the partnership has already been successful in a short space of time.