Madison Keys to work with Lindsay Davenport; announces she will miss Australian Open

Keys with Davenport (WSJ.com)

Madison Keys has announced on her Facebook page that she has withdrawn from the Australian Open because she is recovering from an arthroscopic procedure that she had after the WTA Finals. She also announced that she is back working with Lindsay Davenport as her coach.

Back With Davenport

At the end of 2014, Keys hired Davenport and her husband Jon Leach as her two coaches. The move paid off early on in 2015 as the American made her first career Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open. That was the beginning of their success as Keys entered the top 20. However at the end of the year, the two split, and Keys hired Thomas Hogstedt as her new coach in April of 2016.

Keys' first big breakthrough with Davenport came at the Australian Open (EPA)

The 21-year-old had success under Hogstedt as well. She went on to make the biggest final of her career in Rome and won the Aegon Classic in Birmingham. Keys made her debut at the WTA Finals under Hogstedt, but the two split due to “personality conflicts.”

Keys’ Facebook Post

“Hi guys – wanted to wish everyone a Happy Christmas! Also, have some good and bad news to share.

Good (actually, AMAZING!) news is that Lindsay Davenport will be my coach again. I am very excited about working with Lindsay again as she’s helped me reach great results in the past and we make an excellent team!

The bad news is that I will not be ready to play the 2017 Australian Open. Three days after the year-end WTA Championships I had minor arthroscopic surgery on my left wrist; the procedure was very short, did not involve any tendon issues, and went very well. While I’ve been training with Lindsay and at USTA in Orlando for a few weeks, I don’t want to rush back and need to take my time to be fully ready to perform my best on the court.

I will be back soon and can’t wait to compete again!

-Madison”