Kei Nishikori: Against Nadal, my body starts shaking every time

Kei Nishikori in action at the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Kei Nishikori in recent seasons has never been able to play a full season, due to injuries and illness. This year, during his home tournament Rakuten Japan Open, he suffered a gluteus injury which stopped his progress momentarily.

Nishikori needs to play more consistently

During matches, the 26-year-old have ups and downs mentally. Speaking to the Japanese website Nikkei, Nishikori said, "that's my issue every year. I need to play more consistently during a match in order to increase my concentration. There are still many shots I need to improve technically, so if I have to say, (everything) is going to be something I need to work on. If I can be stronger mentally, I can beat top players. I need to play much, much stronger tennis."

Kei Nishikori during the French Open, where he exited at the fourth round stage (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Hard to stay focused

The superstar went on to speak about how hard it is to be focused all the time during a long, hard season."Even Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic cannot play at maximum level throughout the year. But they still make it to semifinals and finals all the time and that’s why they are at the top of the world. It’s about not only recovering physically but also how you can stay fresh mentally facing each match. How you do not think too much of the matches and how you pump yourself up before the match but be relaxed once you are back to the hotel. It’s very important to switch on and off like that."

Rafael Nadal makes me nervous

No player on the ATP World Tour Circuit makes the Japanese more nervous like Rafael Nadal does. It happens every time I play Nadal."He is the kind of opponent I cannot win unless I play aggressive," said Nishikori who managed to beat the Spaniard at Rio in the third set despite being 6-2, 5-2 to win the Bronze medal. Overall, he has lost the last nine of 11 meetings.

Kei Nishikori after winning the Bronze medal at the Olympics defeating Rafael Nadal (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

He went on to say, "I know that if I play against him without taking risks, I will lose 100 percent. There is a pressure that I have to finish and win when I’m leading in the match. I think that’s why my body starts shaking. He is such a fighter and never gives up. He hits balls with “super” topspins, so I have to come inside (the baseline) in order to hit well. His play style is unique. I usually can hit back fine if I have the right racket face angle, but with Nadal, I have to hit through otherwise the ball goes somewhere."

2016 season

This season Nishikori reached the final in Miami, Barcelona, Toronto and Basel, going on to win the Memphis Open title in February. When asked where he played the best match of the season, Nishikori said, "Against Murray at the US Open. In that match, the world number five, saved match points to win the fifth set. I also had many matches I came back from match points down this year. It’s interesting how big one point can be, like how one point can shift the momentum and change the outcome of the match. It was only a matter of a few centimeters when I made or missed the shot to win that one point."