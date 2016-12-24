Williams Sisters to participate in an exhibition match in Auckland

Williams Sisters participating at the Rio Olympics (Photo by Martin Bernetti / AFP)

The former world number ones' double pairing, comprised of the current world number two Serena in the singles and world number 17, Venus will compete in an exhibition doubles match against fellow siblings from a different sport, The New Zealand's rugby union duo comprised of Ardie and Julian Savea.

The ASB Classic's tournament director Karl Budge has announced that the doubles match will take place, in order to raise funds for the Kaikoura Earthquake recovery, and tickets are starting at $30.

Budge is looking forward to this match and he released a statement on the upcoming match. "It's not a bad little sibling match-up, two of the best rugby players in the world taking on two of the best tennis players in the world."

Budge finally added, "I'm not sure what the girls' rugby skills are like or the boys' tennis skills. There will probably be a bit of a dance-off between them at some point too. Both groups rate themselves on the d-floor."

Sisters first outing since Rio

This will be the first time that Serena and Venus have paired up since they suffered their first loss at the Rio Olympics as a duo losing to eventual bronze medalists, Lucie Safarova and Barbora Strycova in the opening round.

The Williams sisters pose with their sixth Wimbledon doubles title (Photo by Clive Brunskill / Getty Images)

Serena hasn't played a competitive tennis match since she lost to Karolina Pliskova in the semifinals of the US Open, and the Czech also defeated Williams' older sister Venus in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

Venus' singles 2016 campaign was inconsistent which seen her ranked just inside the top 20 but she reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since 2010, achieving this at Wimbledon but she lost to world number one Angelique Kerber, who would go on to lose to Serena in the final.

However, the duo claimed their 14th Grand Slam doubles title at Wimbledon and first since 2012 at the same tournament but both players will be hoping for stronger campaigns in 2017.