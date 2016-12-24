Constant Lestienne claims being suspended has been helpful for him

Constant Lestienne in action against Pablo Carreno Busta (Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard/Getty Images)

For Constant Lestienne, being suspended has helped him in some ways. In September, Lestienne was found guilty of betting on 220 matches by the Tennis Integrity Unit. The TIU then revealed that none of the matches he had bet on involved a French player.

Punishment

Due to betting, the Frenchman received a seven-month ban as well as being fined more than $10,000. However, the suspension could be cut short in half on "condition of no further offences,'' and if he ''gives assistance'' to the TIU.

Constant Lestienne during French qualification in 2015 (Photo: Lequipe)

The 24-year-old was due to make his Roland Garros debut earlier this year after being given a wildcard but it got revoked after it was revealed that he had bet on 2015 final between Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka, a match the Swiss went on to win.

Lestienne has become stronger and has what it takes to bounce back

In an interview with Tennis Actu, Lestienne said that he had "become stronger" following this story, and he knew just how to "bounce back" after the French Open scene.

He then went on to say, ''then I learned that my suspension was reduced to three and a half months, so I did everything possible to be in the best possible physical condition,'' added the world number 165. ''I trained even harder and longer than the others and I really think that for this coming year I will be able to be even stronger than before.

''This story has really made me grow on a personal level and I think this will have an impact on my game.''

The Frenchman is currently ranked 165th and is due to come back on court in early January 2017.