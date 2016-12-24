French Open champion Garbiñe Muguruza announces her schedule for the first half of the 2017 WTA season

Muguruza competing at the WTA Finals in Singapore (Photo by Clive Brunskill / Getty Images)

French Open champion Garbiñe Muguruza had a mediocre 2016 campaign which seen the Spaniard win her solitary title of the year but biggest title to date at Roland Garros defeating world number two Serena Williams for the second time in three years on the Parisian clay without dropping a set on both occasions.

However, that was the only highlight of the Spaniard's campaign as she lost early at the other slams in the second round of Wimbledon, where she was the finalist, from the previous year and the second round of the US Open, where she has yet to go beyond the second round. A third round finish at the Australian Open was disappointing considering she reached the fourth round in 2014 and 2015 losing to Agnieszka Radwanska and Serena Williams respectively.

Muguruza reveals schedule

Nonetheless, the Spaniard has released her schedule for the first half of the WTA campaign from January to July with the Fed Cup tie with the reigning champions, Czech Republic, the notable absentee from the list below.

1. Brisbane

2. Australian Open

3. Doha

4. Dubai

5. Indian Wells

Muguruza smiling with the biggest title of her career at the French Open in June (Photo by Julian Finney / Getty Images)

6. Miami

7. Stoccarda

8. Madrid

9. Rome

10. Roland Garros

11. Birmingham

12. Wimbledon

Despite having an inconsistent season on the WTA Tour this year, Muguruza was pleased with how her season went and spoke ahead of the WTA Finals in Singapore producing an honest interview. "I prefer to win a Grand Slam per year and after that not winning any match." The former world number two also added that she feels that she should have a main role amongst the top players in 2017, "I am a dangerous opponent, I can be consistent and be among the candidates to win tournaments."

Muguruza's failure to defend points from her season in 2015, saw the French Open champion end the year at number seven in the world despite being the world number two for a short period of time in 2016. The Spaniard only reached two more semifinals in Rome and at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati along with qualifying for the WTA Finals in Singapore for the second consecutive year that saw Muguruza fail to qualify out of the group despite reaching the semifinals on her debut appearance in 2015.