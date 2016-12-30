Jeremy Chardy hires Nicolas Escude as his coach

Jeremy Chardy in action at the Western and Southern Open (Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Former French tennis player Nicolas Escude has recently been announced as part of Jeremy Chardy's new coach. According to Accueil - La République des Pyrénées,fr, the two have reportedly already kicked off their collaboration.

Chardy parts company with Tideman, Hires Nicolas Escude

In early September, after a poor season, Jeremy Chardy decided to part company with Swedish Magnus Tideman following the US Open and has been looking for a new coach ever since.

In the past years, Nicolas Escude has coached French Players. He is currently part of the Jo-Wilfried Tsonga camp and has been ever since 2013 after splitting up with recently ranked world number one French doubles player Nicolas Mahut.

Jeremy Chardy winning his one and only title at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart in 2009 (Photo: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Throughout his career, Jeremy Chardy has only been able to win one ATP career title, back in 2009 at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart on clay. At the start of the 2016 season, the 29-year-old was ranked number 31 in the world but after a poor season, it resulted in him falling down the rankings to number 69.

Chardy will be hoping to bounce back up the rankings

Jeremy Chardy will be hoping that this partnership will help him climb back up the rankings in the upcoming 2017 season which kicks off in just under a weeks time. In the 2013 season, Chardy reached his career highest of world number 31. He will also be hoping that Escude can help add titles to his collection after only picking up one in his career so far.

The two will kick off their partnership in the new year when Jeremy Chardy aims to win the title at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha before heading down to Australia for the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open.