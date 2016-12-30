WTA Auckland field preview: Big names include Williams sisters

Serena and Venus Williams hold up their women's doubles trophy in the 2016 Wimbledon. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The ASB Classic (Auckland Open) announced their star-studded line-up for 2017, which can be considered the best line-up the tournament ever had in their 32 years of being part of the WTA Tour. Of the six active former world number ones, three of them are here in Auckland with Sharapova still being suspended, Azarenka pregnant, and Jankovic playing Shenzhen.

The centre court of the ASB Classic | Photo: Photosport

Former World Number Ones Headline Field

The Williams sisters, Serena Williams and Venus Williams, would be the star players of the tournaments as it would be their debut at the Asia Pacific’s International Tournament of the year, having not participated in Auckland in their successful careers. 2015 finalist Caroline Wozniacki would also look to go one round better than her best performance here when she returns to Auckland for the third straight time to start the season.

There could be many blockbuster first round matches, with upcoming youngsters Naomi Osaka and Ana Konjuh, former top 10 player Lucie Safarova lurking in the unseeded field, hoping to start their season on a positive note.

Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Caroline Wozniacki were all former world number ones.

Venus Williams with her trophy here in 2015 | Photo: Getty Images/Anthony Au-Yeung

Defending finalist Julia Goerges would try to proceed one round further this time round, after reaching the final as an unseeded player last year. This time, she would also be unseeded with her ranking of 53.

Last year’s doubles finalist Danka Kovinic and Barbora Strycova would also make their return to the singles field, with Strycova being a former semifinalist in the singles competition.

Other players set to make their mark in Auckland

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Jelena Ostapenko, and Kiki Bertens make up the seeded players; all three of them can be inconsistent, but if they were to be in good form, they can definitely mount a title challenge.

Pavlyuchenkova hitting a forehand at the 2009 ASB Classic (Sandra Mu/Getty Images)

2013 runner-up Yanina Wickmayer, and former semifinalists Kirsten Flipkens and Lauren Davis, would also return to Auckland and find a strong start to the new season.

Those who would make a return to Auckland to start their season once again also includes Pauline Parmentier, Kurumi Nara, and Johanna Larsson.

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Nicole Gibbs, Annika Beck and Madison Brengle would also make their debut at the tournament.

Marina Erakovic and Jade Lewis also received wildcards for their home tournament, with the tournament organizers hoping to give the home players a chance to make an impression in front of the supportive home crowd.

With the withdrawal of Ana Ivanovic (due to her sudden retirement from professional tennis) and defending champion Sloane Stephens (ongoing injury), Varvara Lepchenko and last year's quarterfinalist Naomi Broady moves into the main draw.