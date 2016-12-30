Mubadala World Tennis Championships: David Goffin battles for his first victory over Andy Murray

David Goffin made it two wins out of two in Abu Dhabi as he battled past Andy Murray in straight sets, 7-6(4),6-4, to reach the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. This win marks the Belgian's first win over Murray, and although the exhibition match doesn't add to their ATP World Tour head to head, it will no doubt add to Goffin's confidence as he heads into the new season.

Both players came out firing from the outset, both hitting the ball clean and aggressive from the baseline. There were chances for both in the opener but neither could take advantage as they ended in a tiebreak. Goffin brought out his best in the tiebreak to take his first set from Murray. The Brit looked to be making a comeback in the second set but Goffin recovered from 3-4 to 6-4 to take his place in the final.

Goffin in charge

Some early errors from Goffin helped Murray to a quick love hold to begin the match. The Belgian followed with an easy hold of his own as both players were already looking solid from the baseline. Murray was made to work for his second hold of the match as Goffin battled to 30-30, but the world number one came through to stay in front.

Danger arrived for Goffin as Murray's deep return position put the pressure on the Belgian. The Brit reeled off three points from 30-0 to earn the first break point of the match but good first serves took Goffin through the hold. Murray then aced his way through another hold of serve to lead 3-2.

Goffin dictated from the baseline, well-worked groundstrokes and change of direction helping him through his first love hold of the match. A great return and a forehand winner from the Belgian left Murray in danger at 15-30. Goffin impressed in another high-quality rally to earn himself two break points but Murray brought out his best aggressive play to erase both and hold on for a 4-3 lead.

Murray reacts to a point (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Another good hold for each player left Goffin serving to stay in the set. A couple of loose returns from Murray and continued excellent play from the Belgian and good serving while under pressure, gave the world number eleven another impressive hold. Another love hold for Murray meant that Goffin would need to serve to stay in the set for the second time. Goffin wasn't able to make the most of some good second serves as a couple of bad misses off of the Murray return left the Brit with chances at 30-30. Murray wasn't able to make the most of the chance, an ace and huge dictating forehands taking the Belgian into his first tiebreak against the world number one.

Goffin's great form continued into the tiebreak as he took a mini-break lead. He looked to be on his way to taking another but Murray recovered to fire a backhand down the line winner to stay in touch at 3-2. More massive hitting from corner to corner saw Goffin through another point on serve but Murray stole the second with a good return to take the mini-break back. The break was quickly recovered by Goffin and two straight aces from the Belgian gave him a 7-6(4) lead over the world number one.

Battling for victory

Goffin's high-quality serving began the second set as he came through a quick hold to keep his momentum going. The Brit got back on track with a hold to love as he tried to make his way back into the match. Murray then used his backhand to take time away from Goffin as he earned the first point on the return but the Belgian recovered, with punishing forehands giving him the next four points and a 2-1 lead.

More aces from Murray seen him through another love hold. The Brit then had some luck on the return as Goffin's level dipped. The world number one crunched a couple of backhands down the line on his way to earning the first break of the match for a 3-2 lead.

Goffin was gifted his first points on return in the second set with a couple of errors from Murray leaving the Belgian with opportunities at 30-30. A break back point arrived as Goffin chased down a drop shot and tapped a forehand down the line winner but Murray fired down an ace to take them to deuce. A great volley from Goffin brought up a second break point but again a big serve got Murray out of trouble. Another ace gave the Brit a game point but he was left stranded as Goffin wrong-footed him, firing a forehand down the line to extend the game. Murray came through the tough hold to consolidate his lead at 4-2.

Goffin and Murray in action in their semifinal match (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

There looked to be more trouble looming for Goffin as he struggled in the opening points on serve, but he recovered the level of the first set with big serves taking him through a tight game. The Belgian's speed around the baseline earned him another break back point but a bad miss on the backhand left the pair at deuce. Murray was unable to put away a forehand and Goffin replied with a passing shot to earn another break point. It was quickly erased with an ace but the Belgian's great return followed by an impressive volley gave him the break back at 4-4.

Murray pounced on the return, rushing Goffin to take the first point on the Belgian's serve. Goffin recovered with some more excellent serving taking him a game away from the final. Murray found himself in unexpected danger as Goffin fought from 40-0 to deuce, firing a forehand passing shot to tie them up. A loose forehand into the net from Murray gave Goffin a match point and a second gave the Belgian the second set 6-4, and his first win over Murray.