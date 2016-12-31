Australia Hopman Cup team preview: Kyrgios, Gavrilova return to defend championship

Upstart players Nick Kyrgios and Daria Gavrilova are back in Perth to represent Australia in this year’s Hopman Cup. Unsurprising, considering the pair kick-started their 2016 seasons by winning the event and then went on to reach career-high ranks. This year they solely represent Australia against a field of teams completely new to the tournament. While the home crowd will likely miss the extra local team they had in Lleyton Hewitt and Jarmila Wolfe last year, they’ll be delighted to watch the youngsters’ quirky charisma once again.

An Act to Follow

Gavrilova and Kyrgios enjoying themselves on the blue carpet at the Hopman Cup New Year's Eve Gala. (Photo: Getty Images/Paul Kane)

Kyrgios and Gavrilova tiptoed their way past giants of the sport to steal both the title and the audience’s favor in 2016. Hewitt’s upcoming retirement was dominating Australian media at the time, and Kyrgios was pleaded to tread carefully after a year of on-court controversies particularly scrutinized in his home country’s newspapers. And he succeeded, at least at this tournament. The now-21-year-old went undefeated in both singles and mixed doubles with amusing candor. Playfully delivering trick shots and cheeky compliments to his opponents almost constantly, he earned his own warm spotlight with the audience. The win streak included singles victories over Andy Murray and fellow rising star Alexander Zverev.

This year he enters the tournament the highest ranked of all the players (including WTA) at 12th in the ATP for singles. 2016 was clearly Kyrgios’ best year and included winning three hard court tournaments over high caliber players such as Marin Cilic and David Goffin. However, along with the high expectations sure to come after a successful year, the Aussie brings controversy yet again to the Hopman Cup. The last match he played in 2016 was in the second round of the Shanghai Rolex Masters, after which he was accused of and fined for tanking against Mischa Zverev.

With Kyrgios’ reputation of similar accusations and other infamies, it should come as no surprise that Gavrilova played a large part in earning the crowd’s love at last year’s tournament. While she struggled in her singles matches, she shone on the doubles court. Even though the two made for a noticeably awkward doubles team, their combined athleticism, and extroverted personalities put together a wildly entertaining win streak.

While her previous season wasn’t as decorated as her teammate’s, 22-year-old Gavrilova experienced new success and is at a near-career high singles rank at 25th. Expect her to compete seriously in this exhibition tournament in order to tune up for the Australian Open, where she’ll be defending a hefty amount of her ranking points from reaching the Round of 16 last year.

The two kick off Hopman Cup on Sunday night against the Spanish team of Lara Arruabarrena and Feliciano Lopez. Lopez has won two out of three of his matches against Kyrgios but lost their last bout in four sets at the previous Wimbledon. The Spaniard will make for a fearsome doubles opponent also, as he just qualified for the World Tour Finals last season playing with compatriot Marc Lopez. The two WTA players have split their two meetings one apiece, and haven't played since 2015.