USA Hopman Cup team preview: The Stars and Stripes are loaded for mixed doubles

Preview:USA team loaded for mixed doubles at Hopman Cup

The USA returns to Perth for Hopman Cup action in 2017. The country usually gives a strong showing at the tournament with Serena Williams favoring it as her tune-up before the Australian Open. This year, however, she elected to play in the ASB Classic instead. And even though there are currently four American women ranked ahead of her, the slot goes to 36th-ranked Coco Vandeweghe. Rising star Jack Sock will play alongside her in his second appearance at the tournament.

A Deceptively Dangerous Team

Sock at last year's Hopman cup playing with Victoria Duval, who replaced an injured Williams mid-tournament. (Photo: Getty Images/Paul Kane)

Despite not having the star power of one of the Williams sisters, or the experience of one of the older American men such as John Isner or Steve Johnson, this team may very likely be the most powerful mixed doubles team playing the tournament this year. Sock won Gold in the mixed doubles event at Rio with compatriot Bethanie Mattek-Sands and actually found his first great success on tour in mixed. He won the U.S Open mixed doubles event back in 2011. Vandeweghe reached the finals of two Grand Slams playing mixed last year. It could be said this team is almost overqualified to be playing an exhibition, compared to the rest of the field. However, the other teams in their group each feature a historically successful doubles player. That is, with the exception of Australia, ironically the defending champs. The competition should be tight.

Neither of the Americans is by any means limited to doubles success by their playstyles. Sock’s forehand is famous for generating similar top spin to Rafael Nadal’s, who has also enjoyed doubles success alongside a singles-focused career. Perhaps a meaningful correlation, but the Kansas-native benefits more greatly from the smaller court coverage needed in doubles. In singles, it’s not unusual to see him make especially large efforts to move around his weaker backhand. Backed up with an effective serve and solid volleys, it’s not hard to understand his doubles talent. Now he hangs one spot below his career high singles rank at 23rd, and will be following up a season that included three ATP 250 finals.

His teammate this coming week is starting 2017 with less momentum. Even though she also reached her highest singles ranking in the 2016 season, she will be looking to end a four-match losing streak when she begins the New Year. The Californian will be looking to improve her consistency outside of the grass court season where she’s earned her two lone titles, both at Hertogenbosch, and most of her rankings points. Her top-class serve and powerful forehand, both also conducive to doubles play, have yet to convert as smoothly to hard and especially clay courts.

The U.S team will kick off the tournament against the Czech Republic at 10:00 a.m., January 1st. The Czech team features doubles veteran Lucie Hradecka and up-and-comer Adam Pavlasek. It’ll be a match of mostly new meetings. None of the four have played each other on the singles court.