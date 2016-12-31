ATP Brisbane International preview and predictions

Milos Raonic and Roger Federer hold their trophies after the 2016 final. Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Sunday is a new year as we say goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017. In a poetic coincidence, the 2017 ATP World Tour season will also kick off on the same day as the new year as the Brisbane International, one of three 250-level tournaments taking place in the first week of the season, will begin on Sunday, January 1st, 2017.

And what a beginning it will be. One of the deepest fields ever at a 250-level event will look to get their seasons underway with a strong result down under. Five of the top ten, including three of the tours top five players, will compete for the Brisbane title, led by defending champion and world number three Milos Raonic, US Open champion Stan Wawrinka and Brisbane debutant Rafael Nadal.

After weeks of waiting, it’s finally time to look ahead to the 2017 season and the Brisbane International.

Top quarter: Raonic’s tough defense

Milos Raonic is two-for-two in Brisbane, having reached a pair of finals in both his previous appearances in Queensland, winning the second one last year. This year, one thing that’s for sure is that the Canadian will not need to go through Roger Federer in the final, as the Swiss is not competing this year. Instead, he could have to go through the other legend, Rafael Nadal, just to reach the last four.

Milos Raonic hoists his trophy last year in Brisbane. Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The top seed at this year’s event, Raonic has a bye in the opening round and will open his title defense against either Sam Querrey or Diego Schwartzman. Nadal’s low year-end ranking will be wreaking havoc on the tour immediately, as he is seeded fifth at the 250-event. He opens against the ever-tricky Alexandr Dolgopolov, who has beaten him in their last two meetings. He would then need to go through either Mischa Zverev or a qualifier to set the quarterfinal date with Raonic.

Nadal has the much trickier route to the blockbuster, especially considering his recent trouble with Dolgopolov. The Spaniard is also coming off an injury-ruined 2016 which saw him miss the final month of the season. Raonic, on the other hand, ended the best season of his career with one of his strongest performance at the ATP World Tour Finals and will be coming into the tournament with confidence. That being said, Nadal did just beat Raonic in three sets at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event, although he beat Raonic in straight sets last year before the Canadian went on to win Brisbane. Should they meet in Brisbane, Raonic should have a great chance to score another big win over Nadal.

Quarterfinal prediction: Raonic d. Nadal

Second quarter: Thiem’s opening

Going into 2017, there will be a lot of pressure on youngster Dominic Thiem to continue improving, to prove that he is the real deal and to cement himself as a legitimate contender on the ATP World Tour in 2017. It seems only fitting that he may have to go through a player who failed to do just that at his opening tournament. Thiem, seeded fourth, opens with a bye and could play either serve-monster Sam Groth or doubles-specialist Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the second round.

Dominic Thiem salutes the crowd at the US Open. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

His potential quarterfinal opponent is a player who used to be considered “the next big thing,” seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov. The 26-year-old Bulgarian, who had a bit of a bounce-back year in 2016, opens against the powerful Steve Johnson and would take on the winner of the all-French first-round match between Stephane Robert and Nicolas Mahut. While the Thiem-Dimitrov match-up is likely and appealing considering it would pit two impressive one-handed backhands against each other, a potential quarterfinal between doubles partners Herbert and Mahut would also be fun.

Prediction: Thiem d. Dimitrov

Third quarter: Hosts and grinders

The draw was not particularly kind to the host Australians, as it stuck two of the three Aussies given direct entry (including wildcards) in the same part of the draw, in line for a second round clash. Bernard Tomic, the only Aussie to get in on ranking, faces a tough test as he opens against eighth seed David Ferrer. The winner of that clash will take on the winner of a wildcard battle between host Jordan Thompson and Swede Elias Ymer.

Kei Nishikori hits a forehand last year in Brisbane. Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Kei Nishikori leads this quarter and, after starting with a bye, will take on either Gilles Muller or a qualifier. The third seed has the easiest path of all the top seeds, as he won’t have to play a top-twenty player to reach the semifinals. He is almost a lock to reach the semifinals for a third time in Brisbane, but could have to avenge his quarterfinal loss here last year to Tomic if he wants a crack at the title.

Prediction: Nishikori d. Tomic

Bottom quarter: Wawrinka’s fresh start

After winning the US Open in September, Stan Wawrinka went ice cold down the stretch and comes into the 2017 season looking to re-find his championship form. He does not have the easiest draw for confidence building as, after a bye, he’ll open against either the powerful Viktor Troicki or a qualifier. The Swiss has won a title in the first week of the season every year for the past three seasons.

Stan Wawrinka hits the deck during a match at the ATP World Tour Finals. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Joining Wawrinka in the bottom quarter is sixth seed Lucas Pouille, who is looking to take the next step towards contender status on the tour after his breakout in late 2016. Pouille will open against compatriot Gilles Simon. The victorious Frenchman will take on either Brit Kyle Edmund or a qualifier. Everything in this quarter depends on which Wawrinka shows up. If it’s the same man who finished 2016, there’s an opening for Pouille to make a run. But if Wawrinka brings even his B-game, he should be able to get through this quarter. But there were a lot of question marks about his ability to beat anyone over the last few months.

Prediction: Pouille d. Wawrinka

Semifinal prediction: Raonic d. Thiem, Nishikori d. Pouille

Final prediction: Raonic d. Nishikori