Hopman Cup: France edge Germany for their first win

Team France took on team Germany as Group A action began. Andrea Petkovic and Kristina Mladenovic started things off and it was a pretty much one-sided affair as the German won 6-2, 6-1 to give France the lead. Richard Gasquet then took on Alexander Zverev to rescue the tie for France and he did just that with a solid performance to close out a 7-5, 6-3 victory. The French pair combined well in the mixed doubles winning 4-2, 4-1 to give France a winning start.

Petkovic gets off to a superb start

It was a clinical performance from start to finish by the German. Mladenovic was immediately on the backfoot as Petkovic got an early break. The Frenchwoman immediately had a chance to level but a forehand into the net rescued the break point for Petkovic allowing the German to consolidate the break. Mladenovic never really looked to settle as errors continued creeping on her forehand side and an unfortunate double fault caused her to trail by a double break. The Frenchwoman eventually stopped the rot to get on board and even got one of the breaks back for 2-4. However, the German broke once more and went on to close out the first set 6-2.

Mladenovic struggled from the start | Photo: Will Russell/Getty Images

The second set played out in a similar fashion to the first as Mladenovic continued to struggle to find her rhythm. Her serve was also letting her down as she started hitting double faults. Petkovic, on the other hand, kept her errors to a minimum and raced off to a 4-0 lead. The Frenchwoman held her service game for 1-4 but could not serve to stay in the match as Petkovic sealed the straight sets win with authority.

Petkovic cruises through to give Germany the lead | Photo: Tony Ashby/Getty Images

Experience triumphs youth as Gasquet levels

It was a decent start from both with strong holds until they exchanged breaks for 4-4. Zverev threatened to break once more but Gasquet kept his nerve to serve his way out of trouble to hold for 5-4. Zverev had game points to send the set to a tiebreak but allowed the Frenchman to peg him back before sending an easy smash into the net gifting set point to Gasquet. The German followed it up with an erratic forehand and Gasquet broke to take the tight first set 7-5.

Zverev falters at the end and drops the first set | Photo: Tony Ashby/Getty Images

The Frenchman was more comfortable of the two on serve in the second set and he had chances to get an early break but Zverev hung on. Gasquet once again carved out chances in the sixth game but he was stretched on the backhand side and could only send his shot into the net. On the second break point and this time after trading backhands, Gasquet pulled Zverev wide to great effect before finishing by sending the ball into the open court for a 4-2 lead. Frustration was building up for the German but he held on to his service game to force Gasquet to serve out the match. The Frenchman though had no trouble and closed it out with a massive forehand to level the tie 1-1.

Gasquet levels the tie | Photo: Tony Ashby/Getty Images

French pair complete the comeback victory

It was entertaining stuff in the mixed doubles which saw a new format. Germany faced double break points in the fourth game after Zverev’s failed attempt at the net to block the shot. They failed to convert both, however, in the deciding point Zverev’s shot found the net instead allowing the French to take a 3-1 lead. The French had set point but a double fault from Gasquet handed the Germans a chance to get right back into the set. And they did just that with Petkovic finishing the point to get back on serve for 2-3. Petkovic though forgot that she had to play let and as a result, the French earned double set point on Zverev’s serve. A huge return from Mladenovic was enough as France seal the first set 4-2.

France always looked to have the edge | Photo: Will Russell/Getty Images

Gasquet’s sweet backhand down the line got them a 2-0 lead in the second set. And the French were well and truly cruising as they consolidated to 3-0. Germany had game points to get on board in the second set but a double fault gave France the opportunity to seal the match. Petkovic with a timely huge serve momentarily got them out of trouble as they eventually get on board. Gasquet, with the task of bringing home the match for France did so in style as the pair wrap up a 4-2, 4-1 victory.