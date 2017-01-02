WTA Brisbane: Exciting day of tennis with many thrilling matches

Muguruza returning a serve at this year's Brisbane International | Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images AsiaPac

The weather on the second day of action at the Brisbane International was totally different from the first day’s, with rain interrupting play at the end of the action for the WTA matches. The highest seed in action today, fourth seed Garbine Muguruza, had a very tough time on her way to the second round, having to come from a break down in the final set to be victorious. It was in fact, Muguruza’s first ever victory here in Brisbane, having withdrawn from the competition in 2015 and retired from her match here last year. Eighth seed Roberta Vinci suffered a major scare against a lucky-loser, having to save five match points to win the match and enter the second round for the second year running. The other seeds in action on Monday were fifth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova whose had a late season surge in 2016, and sixth seed Ukrainian Elina Svitolina. Both Kuznetsova and Svitolina strolled to their victories in under an hour and a half, not losing a single set.

Muguruza comes back from the brink

Fourth seed Garbine Muguruza produced a great comeback today when she came from a break down in the final set to defeat Samantha Stosur, in a match where both players put up a clinical serving display. It was an open match from the start as both players ended 2016 with some poor results, and no one would know that how they would perform in their first match of the year. Both players won more than 70% of first service points, which shows the dominance of the serve during the whole match. Both also hit at least 10 aces each, a stat which is very impressive. Muguruza next faces Daria Kasatkina, who defeated Irina-Camelia Begu the day before.

Muguruza acknowledging the crowd after her win | Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images AsiaPac

Kuznetsova strolls to victory

Fifth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2016 WTA Finals semifinalist, won her opening match of 2017 comfortably against Louisa Chirico, the 2016 Madrid semifinalist. Kuznetsova had the chance to seal the set up as a bagel within just 21 minutes, but Chirico just caught back and won two games of her own before losing the first set. Kuznetsova opened up an early advantage in the second set, but was soon pegged back by Chirico, who broke Kuznetsova’s serve for the second time to return back level. A third straight break of serve gave the Russian the lead once again, and she never looked back since then, holding her serve all the way until the end, allowing the former Roland Garros and US Open champion to seal up her 600th victory of her career. Kuznetsova would next face a qualifier in either Destanee Aiava or Bethanie Mattek-Sands, whose match is postponed to tomorrow due to rain.

Other seeds also victorious

Sixth seed Elina Svitolina earned a comfortable victory over the Rio Olympics gold medalist Monica Puig, who was outclassed in straight sets. 36 unforced errors certainly did not help Puig as she failed to hold her serve for four times in the whole match. Svitolina was playing what seemed like her best tennis, and it paid off as she completed the win within 1 hour and 16 minutes. Svitolina would now face Shelby Rogers, who defeated Eugenie Bouchard in the first round.

Svitolina during her match against Puig | Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images AsiaPac

Eighth seed Roberta Vinci had a much tougher route to victory, having to save five match points against lucky-loser Kateryna Bondarenko, who replaced compatriot Lesia Tsurenko after she suffered from a viral illness. In the match decided by three tiebreak sets, Bondarenko owned set points in all three sets, but was only able to convert in the second set. Vinci showed that she has nerves of steels when she came from 5-1 down in the final set to win it 7-6 in the end, pulling off an improbable comeback that no one would have expected. Vinci would now face Misaki Doi, who defeated Ekaterina Makarova in a straight sets thriller.

Zhang edges Siegemund in a thriller

The 2016 Australian Open quarterfinalist Zhang Shuai also progressed to the second round of the Brisbane International on a day of thrilling tennis, defeating Laura Siegemund in three sets. After Siegemund looked poised for a routine victory after a first-set victory, the Chinese bounced back by winning the second set in a tiebreak, despite having a big 5-2 lead in the set. The German ran out to a 3-0 lead in the tiebreak, but Zhang completed a virtual tiebreak bagel to win the tiebreak 7-3, winning seven straight points. Zhang’s forehands were on point and was playing good offensive tennis, finally winning the match in three sets after 2 hours and 47 minutes of excellent tennis played by both. Zhang would play second seed Dominika Cibulkova in the second round, hoping to create an upset.

Qualifiers’ performance

Aleksandra Krunic was totally outclassed in her match against comeback player Ashleigh Barty, who won the match in just over an hour. Barty’s serve was on point throughout most of the match, hitting five aces and winning 77% of first serve points. Her second round opponent would be much tougher though, as it would be the top-ranked player in the world, Angelique Kerber.

Barty at the 2017 Brisbane International | Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images AsiaPac

Asia Muhammad continued her good form as she clinched just her second main draw victory in a WTA event after she defeated wildcard Donna Vekic in straight sets. A tough first set saw Muhammad come back from a 4-1 deficit to win it in a tiebreak. The second set was much easier for the American though, as she lost only a total of 12 points to win the match in straight sets. Her second round opponent would be third seed Karolina Pliskova, who defeated Yulia Putintseva on the first day of action.

The only incomplete match of the day, between Destanee Aiava and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, was halted at 3-0 in the final set in favour of the young Australian. Mattek-Sands won the first set easily with a 6-2 scoreline, but Aiava bounced back in the best way possible, winning the second 6-3. With the momentum in her hands, Aiava rushed out to a 3-0 lead in the finals set before rain stopped play for the outside courts for the day, forcing the match to be completed the next day. Nevertheless, the winner of this match would face Svetlana Kuznetsova, which would be a very tough match-up for any of the players in the draw.

Aiava hitting a backhand | Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images AsiaPac

Doubles matches

There were two doubles matches played during the day, with Irina-Camelia Begu and Daria Kasatkina dismissing Kateryna Bondarenko and Yulia Putintseva, losing only two games, and the Russian pair of Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina outclassed Darija Jurak and Anastasia Rodionova, in a symmetrical scoreline, 6-2 6-2.