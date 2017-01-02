WTA Brisbane: Garbine Muguruza edges through in thriller against Samantha Stosur

Fourth seed Garbine Muguruza was faced with a very tough draw, having to go against home favorite and former US Open champion Samantha Stosur in the first round of the Brisbane International. Muguruza was the slight favorite from the start though, as the former world number one in doubles have a terrible record playing at the Australian tournaments, seemingly not able to handle the pressure given by the home crowd.

Even start to the match

The nerves did not show for Stosur today though, as she was very comfortable in her service games in the early stages of the match, which both players failed to find a breakthrough in their return games. It was only until the tenth game when we had a real opportunity to break service, and it came all the way at the last moments as Stosur brought up three set points at 5-4, with the Spaniard serving to stay in the first set. The 2016 Roland Garros champion was able to fend off the set points with some strong serves, and showed nerves of steel when she held her serve to level the scores.

Muguruza hits a backhand | Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images AsiaPac

Muguruza steps up her game

It was Stosur’s serve which collapsed first though, as she soon fell behind 0-40 in her service game at 5-5. She managed to save two break points but threw in a double fault out of nowhere to hand Muguruza the break and the chance to serve for the set. Muguruza dutifully did what she was expected to do, by holding her serve comfortably to serve out the set successfully after 53 minutes of powerful tennis.

Early break for Muguruza, but gets pegged back by Stosur

Muguruza went up a break in the fifth game of the second set, and put herself in an advantageous situation to close out the match in straight sets. However, her celebrations were short-lived as Stosur immediately broke back to return back level to give her some hope of sending the match into a deciding set. It was a clinical serving display from both players that followed the exchange of breaks as the set was extended into a tiebreak to decide its winner. With the scores on serve at 3-2 in the tiebreak, Stosur won both mini-breaks to allow her to edge closer to a second-set victory, which she eventually did win as she comfortably won both of her service points as well to dominate the tiebreak 7-2.

Stosur hits a volley during the match | Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images AsiaPac

Poor start to the final set for Muguruza but returns to claim the match

Muguruza had the worst possible start to the final set after she was broken to 15 to start the set with, much to the delight of the home crowd. Stosur almost went on a double break lead at 3-1, holding two break point opportunities but missed both of them as Muguruza once again showed her champion’s character by holding her serve at such a crucial moment. The Australian would rue the missed opportunities as she was broken at 4-3, allowing Muguruza to return back on serve. The set was once again forced to go to a 11th game as both players continued serving solidly, with no chance of a slip-up. Serving to stay in the match at 5-6, Stosur succumbed to the pressure after she hit a half-court forehand unforced error to gift the match to Muguruza, missing a big opportunity to impress her Australian fans present.

Muguruza celebrating after winning a point | Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images AsiaPac

Next up for Muguruza

Muguruza's next opponent would be a very tough one, as she would be up against the rising star in Daria Kasatkina. Kasatkina is capable of creating an upset, and their match would be a close affair.