Rafael Nadal: It's too early to judge my level of play

Rafael Nadal celebrates his win in Abu Dhabi on the weekend. Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images

If exhibition matches are an indication of anything, Rafael Nadal is off to a strong start in 2017 after an injury-riddled 2016. The world number nine won the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi for the fourth time in his career last week and is kicking off his season this week in Brisbane. There are lots of questions as to how Nadal will play this season after a left wrist injury bothered him throughout 2016.

Following his victory in Abu Dhabi, Nadal spoke to the media about his level entering the 2017 ATP World Tour season.

Strong start

Nadal claimed the Abu Dhabi title for the fourth time in his career last week, beating two top ten players, number ten Tomas Berdych and number three Milos Raonic, before topping David Goffin in the final. After the match, the Spaniard expressed satisfaction with his performance.

Nadal bites his Abu Dhabi trophy. Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images

After three strong victories, Nadal said, “I am very happy with my performance here and that gives me some positive energy for the New Year. I played three matches against three top players, and to win against these kind of players is impossible if you are not playing well. So these three victories is really positive news. It was also pleasing to see that when I am able to play with confidence with my forehand, the matches are going the way I want.”

Still early

While the title in Abu Dhabi gives Nadal and his fans reason to be optimistic, it is hardly an indication that he will be able to transform it into success on the main tour. In the previous years that he won Abu Dhabi, he failed to get past the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Last year, after winning Abu Dhabi, he lost in the first round in Melbourne.

Nadal stares down a forehand during the Abu Dhabi final. Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Nadal knows that Abu Dhabi isn’t really an indication of how his season will go, explaining “We cannot start analysing my game from how I played here, or how I play in Brisbane. Let’s wait and see how things go over a period of time. Let’s wait until after Indian Wells and Miami. I would have already had the chance to play in Brisbane, Melbourne, Rotterdam and Acapulco by then, which means I would have played enough tournaments to say, "OK, I am here’ or ‘I am there’. When you are coming back from injury and you have not competed in a while, you cannot analyse how you feel after two or three events. Let’s wait a couple of months.”

After an off-season devoted to getting his game back to a competitive level, Nadal is pragmatic about expectations heading in 2017, saying to his fans, “The only thing I can tell them is that I have worked a lot to try to put myself in a position to be competitive again, to try to make them enjoy my tennis again, and I will do my best to make that happen.”

Nadal is seeded fifth in Brisbane this week.