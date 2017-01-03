WTA Auckland: Top seeds progress on a rainy day

Serena Williams acknowledging the crowd after her win | Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images AsiaPac

The second day of action at the Auckland Open was once again infested with numerous rain delays, disallowing two matches to get underway at the end of the day. Top seed Serena Williams was in action today, playing her first professional match since the 2016 US Open semifinal against Karolina Pliskova. Other seeds involved in action today were Caroline Wozniacki, Barbora Strycova, Jelena Ostapenko and Kiki Bertens. All these players, with the exception of one, won their matches comfortably and secured a great start to their 2017 season.

Williams gets perfect start despite rustiness

Serena Williams made a perfect comeback to tennis, winning her first professional match since the quarterfinal of the US Open last year against Simona Halep. She defeated Frenchwoman Pauline Parmentier in straight sets despite not being at her best, with her backhand looking a little rusty. Coming back from an early deficit in the first set, Williams came back to win five straight games from 1-3 to 6-3 and seal up the set in just 29 minutes. Williams looked on course for a routine victory after she went up a break early in the second set, but was made to work hard for it, as she was pegged back by Parmentier, who threatened to take the lead but missed her break point opportunities. The missed break point opportunities cost her greatly as Williams broke once more towards the end and successfully served out the match. Parmentier had her chances, but only converted two of 12 break points, failing to step up her game at the crucial moments. The 22-time grand slam champion would now face compatriot Madison Brengle in her second round match, and she should be able to get past her easily.

Serena Williams on her debut here in Auckland | Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images AsiaPac

Wozniacki strolls to victory

Caroline Wozniacki got the start to the new year she wanted, losing just one single game in her opening round match against good friend Nicole Gibbs. Wozniacki had a nervy start to the match, with Gibbs extending Wozniacki’s opening service game to deuce, but was unable to earn any break point opportunities. After finally getting herself onto the scoreboard with a comfortable hold of serve, Gibbs was totally outclassed by the Dane, as the former world number one won three straight games to close out the first set 6-1 within just 27 minutes. The start of the second set was not much better for Gibbs, as she lost serve in the opening game of the set despite saving two break points. With the momentum in her and her game looking strong, Wozniacki continued her run of games as she rolled to a bagel victory in the second set. The former world number one would now face American Varvara Lepchenko in the second round and would be a tricky opponent as Lepchenko won their last meeting in straight sets.

Wozniacki in her match against Gibbs | Photo: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images AsiaPac

Strycova triumphs despite not being in her best form

Barbora Strycova got her 2017 off to a great start as she came through a tough battle against Barbora Stefkova, going against what the scoreline suggests. After an exchange of breaks to start the match with, the next break of serve came much later at 3-3 when Strycova broke with some consistent forehands. Strycova did not let the hard-earned lead slip away after that and successfully served out the set 6-4 after 50 minutes of solid tennis played by both. The second set saw both players’ serve being more vulnerable, with a total of six service breaks. Strycova, being the more experienced and higher-ranked player of both, triumphed in the end with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-3 after a little over an hour and a half. Strycova next faces a tough opponent in her doubles partner (at this tournament), Lucie Safarova, a former top 10 player. It would be a tight affair and is one of the must-see matches on tomorrow’s schedule.

Other seeds’ performances

Fifth Kiki Bertens came into the day with a 5-3 lead against Lauren Davis when play had to be stopped the day before due to a rain delay. Needing just two points to seal up the first set, Bertens lost seven of the next eight games to go down 6-7, 0-3. Bertens made the scoreline return level soon but was unable to deal with the pressure while serving to stay in the match, when Davis stepped up her game to break to love and clinch the upset in 1 hour and 57 minutes. Davis faces Kurumi Nara in her next match, who looks absolutely at her best in her 6-2 6-2 win over Antonia Lottner.

Lauren Davis serves during the match | Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images AsiaPac

Whereas, seventh seed Jelena Ostapenko cruised to a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 victory over local wildcard Marina Erakovic. Coming from a 0-2 deficit early in the second set, Ostapenko managed to win a virtual bagel to clinch the match in just over one hour. Ostapenko next faces veteran Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, which could be a very tough match-up for the Latvian.

Other results

Varvara Lepchenko earned an encouraging win over Anastasia Rodionova, in a match where a sole break of serve decided the proceedings in both sets. Caroline Wozniacki would be her opponent in the second round, and it would be a very tough match for Lepchenko. However, as a former top 20 player, Lepchenko is definitely capable of an upset and therefore, it would be a close match.

Former top 20 player Yanina Wickmayer also earned a well-deserved comfortable win over Johanna Larsson to start her 2017 season, in a match that lasted just over one hour and saw Wickmayer breaking serve four times, and her serve being very solid. Wickmayer awaits for her second round opponent, and would either face Ana Konjuh or Kirsten Flipkens, who are currently in a second set before rain halted play.

Rising star Naomi Osaka only had a job to complete today, which is to win one set and she wins the match. She did just that, as she outclassed Annika Beck in a match mainly interrupted by numerous rain delays. Her potential second round opponent would be Venus Williams, whose match was halted today due to a rain delay once again.

Osaka in her match against Annika Beck | Photo: Jimmie48 Photography

American qualifier Jamie Loeb crashed out of the competition after losing a tight battle with compatriot Madison Brengle. Brengle would have to step up her game if she would want to have a chance in winning her second round match though, as it would be against yet another compatriot, world number two Serena Williams.

The only other result of the day was Mirjana Lucic-Baroni’s three-set win over qualifier Mona Barthel. The Croatian originally had an advantage of a set and a break, but was pegged back by the German immediately. Lucic-Baroni eventually closed out the match in three sets though, coming through in under two hours. She faces a WTA rising star next in Jelena Ostapenko, the seventh seed.

Incomplete matches

There were two matches that were halted in the midst of action, with second seed Venus Williams and wildcard Jade Lewis being involved in one of the matches. After a nervy start for the elder Williams sisters which saw her save two break points to hold serve in the opening game, the score was tightly locked at 2-2 before rain stopped play for the remainder of the day. The winner of this match would also play their second round match tomorrow, coupled with the continuation of this match.

Venus Williams returns to Auckland for another year | Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images AsiaPac

In the other match that was postponed, Ana Konjuh won the first set 6-4, but was trailing 2-5 in the second set against Belgian Kirsten Flipkens. The match is very close in terms of quality, and the match could go either way, with the winner being decided tomorrow in the first match up on Grandstand.

Two matches did not have the opportunity to even start, which are the last matches of the day on the Centre Court and Grandstand. The winners of the 2 matches; Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Julia Goerges and Naomi Broady vs Danka Kovinic, would play two matches in the same day as they would face each other in the second round match.