WTA Brisbane: Perfect day of thrilling tennis

Karolina Pliskova during her match against Asia Muhammad | Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images AsiaPac

The Brisbane International had a perfect third day of action, with all matches completed with no rain delay. The top seeds progressed in all their matches, with Karolina Pliskova leading the way with a straight sets victory. Other seeds who progressed include Garbine Muguruza and Elina Svitolina, who both won their matches in 3 sets and escaped from an upset by a whisker.

Pliskova strolls through the match

Karolina Pliskova comfortably earned a straight sets victory over the qualifier Asia Muhammad, dropping her serve once only in the 1 hour and 14 minutes encounter. Muhammad was erratic in her game as she showed some nerves in probably her biggest match of her career so far. She managed to put up a tough fight in the second set after losing the first with a lopsided scoreline though, as she held her service games comfortably until she got broken to give the Czech the opportunity to serve out the match. Muhammad earned her first break point just at the right time, as she immediately capitalized on it to break back and make the set back on serve. The break of serve was proved in vain as Pliskova stepped up her game to finish the match in straight sets. The 2016 US Open finalist now faces either Roberta Vinci or Misaki Doi, with both of them able to cause her troubles.

Pliskova looks on during her match against Muhammad | Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images AsiaPac

Muguruza escapes by a whisker once again

Garbine Muguruza powered through Daria Kasatkina, saving one match point in the process in the close to three hour match. The Russian had a lead twice in the first set, but let it slip away after some sloppy service games, which allowed Muguruza to break back on both occasions. The Spaniard then took the first set after exactly one hour. Kasatkina got the early break once again in the second set, but was once again pegged back by the Roland Garros champion. A third consecutive break of serve soon followed as the youngster regained the lead, and this time, she did not let it slip away as she successfully served out the set 6-3. The final set began with the rising star making the first breakthrough yet again, breaking Muguruza’s serve to take the advantage. Unexpectedly, the world number seven bounced back by winning four games in a row, taking advantage of the Kasatkina’s poor service games. At 1-4, it was Kasatkina’s turn to have a run of her own as she won four games in a row as well, including saving a break point in the first game of her run, preventing Muguruza to run away with the match. The final set was then extended into a tiebreak to decide the winner to end this tight affair. Muguruza finally earned the first match point of the match at 6-5 in the tiebreak, but the Russian won two points in a row to get a match point of her own, which was eventually saved by the determined Spaniard. Muguruza then converted on her second match point to finally have a winner of the close affair, a match that featured many momentum changes. Muguruza’s first matches in 2017 ended with a 7-5 and a 7-6 third set in the scoreline, showing how tight her matches were. Muguruza would most likely face fifth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova in the quarterfinal, which would be a very challenging match-up for the Spaniard.

Daria Kasatkina in her match against Garbine Muguruza | Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images AsiaPac

Svitolina battles it out for a tough victory

Sixth seed Elina Svitolina came through in a tough three set match against Shelby Rogers, who was in good form recently having defeated Eugenie Bouchard in the first round. The American jumped out to a 4-0 lead at the start of the match within a blank of an eye. Svitolina then won five games in a row to take the lead for the first time in the match, and the match was eventually extended into an 11th game as Rogers held her serve comfortably to stop the rout. Svitolina then went on a mini-run, which saw her hold serve and make a breakthrough on Rogers’ serve, clinching the first set 7-5 after 46 minutes. The second set saw Rogers take an early lead, and never looked back as she soon closed out the set 6-2 within just 38 minutes, leveling the match. Svitolina looked like she was poised for a victory after she had a 4-1 lead in the final set, but was pegged back by Rogers to eventually extend the set into an 11th game for the second time in the match. Rogers crumbled to the pressure eventually, losing the match while serving to stay in the match, gifting the win to Elina Svitolina, but not losing without a fight. Svitolina’s next match would get much tougher as it would possibly be the world number one Angelique Kerber, but something positive that the Ukrainian can get out of it is that she won their last meeting in Beijing, not losing a set.

Other results

Resuming their match from the day before, Destanee Aiava maintained her composure as she did not throw away her 3-0 lead against Bethanie Mattek-Sands from the previous day, and closing it out 6-4 in the end. She showed some nerves when serving for the match as the American broke back, but was unable to get the second break back. It has been a dream tournament for the 16 year-old Australian, who is the first player born in the 2000s to be in a WTA main draw, moreover win a main draw match. She would next first fifth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova, and it would take an uphill battle to have a chance to create an upset over the Russian.

Destanee Aiava during her match today | Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images AsiaPac

Alize Cornet strolled to a comfortable victory over Christina McHale, losing just three games in the process. After a tight three games that could go anyone’s way, it was eventually won by the Frenchwoman Cornet, having a 3-0 lead to start the match with. Cornet did not let the lead slip away, and eventually won the first set 6-2. Cornet then continued her good run when she ran out to a 5-0 lead in the second set, with the match seemingly over for McHale. Serving to prevent a bagel, McHale held her serve despite being pegged back to deuce by the former top 20 player. Cornet eventually served out the match successfully, to clinch a confidence boosting victory after coming from 3-6, 1-4 down against seventh seed Elena Vesnina in the first round. Cornet would now face either world number five Dominika Cibulkova, or Zhang Shuai, the top-ranked player in Asia.

Doubles action

A tight first set between comeback pairing Ashleigh Barty/Casey Dellacqua and new pairing Abigail Spears/Katarina Srebotnik went into a tiebreak to decide its winner, with both pairs only earning a break of serve each, showing how consistent both pairs’ serve are. The Australian pairing jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the tiebreak and did not lose the lead throughout the tiebreak, closing it out 7-5 in the end. The second set was more one-sided though, as Spears and Srebotnik ran out to an early lead, and keeping the lead, having to save three break points to remain in front. Serving to stay in the set, Spears and Srebotnik once again stepped up their game to break serve once more, and seal up the second set in just 31 minutes. The match tiebreaker saw a thriller being played, as we saw the American-Slovenian pairing winning it after saving five match points to triumph in the 1 hour and 49 minutes thrilling doubles match.

The other three doubles matches of the day did not involve much thrill though, first starting with the dominant win by top seeds Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Sania Mirza over Elise Mertens/Alize Cornet, losing just two games in the process. The Indo-American pair did not show much rust after being apart for a long period of time and looks like they returned to their best form. However, they would just be partnering for this tournament as Mirza has Barbora Strycova as her long-term partner and Mattek-Sands has Lucie Safarova as her partner.

The other two doubles match was won by Hsieh Su-wei and Laura Siegemund over Christina Mchale and Asia Muhammad in straight sets, and the partnering of Irina Falconi and Shelby Rogers triumphed over Oksana Kalashnikova and Aleksandra Krunic in a match decided by a match tiebreak.