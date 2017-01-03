WTA Shenzhen: Monica Niculescu the only casualty as seeds progress on day three

Radwanska marches on in Shenzhen | Photo: STR/Getty Images

Four second-round matches were played on the third day of action in Shenzhen. Top seed Agnieszka Radwanska cruised through the first set and put any possible comeback from Sorana Cirstea in the second set to bed with a moral bagel for a straight-sets victory. Third seed Johanna Konta was made to work hard for win fighting back from a set and a break down to survive against Vania King. Monica Niculescu looked to suffer from some issues as she took a medical timeout in her match against Qiang Wang and eventually lost in straight sets. In the last match of the day, Alison Riske wasted no time dispatching Tsvetana Pironkova 6-1, 6-1.

Radwanska rolls into the quarterfinals

After having to save match points in her previous match, the world number three had a much smoother match today. She started off with a bang and despite several break points being fended off by Cirstea, the Pole eventually broke to start the match. From there on, she was on a roll while the Romanian struggled with her service games allowing Radwanska to build up a 5-0 lead. Cirstea started to find a bit of her swing as she earned her first break points against the top seed, but the Pole took charge and delivered a bagel to take the first set.

Radwanska raced through the first set | Photo: STR/Getty Images

It seemed like Cirstea had finally gotten her groove holding serve for the first time and breaking the Pole’s serve to climb up to 3-0. However, the fightback did not last for long as Radwanska took control of the match once again winning the next six games in a row to seal a 6-0, 6-3 victory.

Niculescu outdone by Wang

The Chinese put up a great performance to overcome the seventh seed in a grueling encounter. Niculescu got off to a great start with an early before struggling and called for a medical timeout. Even though Wang got the break back, another break handed Niculescu the chance to serve out the match. However, she failed to do and in the ensued tiebreak despite going down a mini-break, Wang reeled off seven straight points to clinch the first set.

Niculescu could not serve out the first set | Photo: Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

The second set saw a string of breaks in the beginning. Wang was growing stronger though and earned a late break for 4-3 allowing her to serve out the match at 5-4. The Romanian was giving it her all despite not feeling her best but was unable to capitalize on all four break opportunities as Wang wrapped up a 7-6(1), 6-4 victory.

Wang prevails a tight match | Photo: Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Konta comes from behind to earn a spot in the quarterfinals

The world number 10 was stunned in the first set by a clinical King who cruised through in 26 minutes. Things got complicated for the third seed as she went down a break in the second trailing 1-3. The Brit then regrouped to great effect winning five games on the trot to force a decider. As King faded away, Konta stamped her authority with a double break. The American could not mount a fightback as the Brit served out a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win.

Konta fights back to move to the quarterfinals | Photo: Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Riske dominates in win over Pironkova

In their one and only previous meeting, it was Riske who triumphed. It was the same storyline today as Riske barely gave Pironkova any room romping to a 70-minute victory. After a quick hold to start the match by Riske, both women then played out an epic 16-minute game with the American eventually converting her seventh break point to take the lead. A double break then gave Riske a sizeable lead as she closed the first set 6-1. Pironkova started the second set positively but Riske was just too good breaking the Bulgarian’s serve three times to complete the 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Riske seals victory in quick fashion | Photo: Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Second round action continues tomorrow.