ATP Rotterdam: Stan Wawrinka, Rafael Nadal headline packed field

Stan Wawrinka and Rafael Nadal after a match in Paris in 2015. The two headline the field in Rotterdam (Getty/Jean Catuffe)

The entry list for the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, an indoor hard tournament in Rotterdam, has been announced, with Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka the star names in a field full of notable names.

Nadal and Wawrinka are joined by fellow Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic, with former Grand Slam finalists Tomas Berdych and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga also in the field.

Defending champion Martin Klizan is also in action.

Former champions and finalists return

The past three champions in Rotterdam will all be in action, with defending champion Klizan, 2015 champion Wawrinka, and 2014 champion (and 2015 runner-up) Berdych all look to match their past success.

Martin Klizan after a win in Rotterdam last year (AFP/ Koen Suyk)

Others, however, will be looking to take the title after falling one stop short in the past. One of these will be Nadal, who lost in the final back in 2009, with 2011 runner-up Tsonga and 2014 runner-up Cilic also looking to take the title in Rotterdam for the first time.

Thiem headlines other notable stars in action

Though the former champions and finalists are most likely strong contenders for the title, several other stars in action will be strong contenders.

Fresh from his excellent 2016, Dominic Thiem will likely be a strong contender for the title, with fellow young stars Alexander Zverev and Lucas Pouille also looking to continue their progression up the rankings with a strong run.

Top 20 stars David Goffin and Roberto Bautista Agut will also be in action, as will French stars Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon, whilst Grigor Dimitrov will be in action as he looks to get back on track in 2017. Viktor Troicki is another notable name in action, as is Philipp Kohlschreiber and the Spanish duo of Feliciano Lopez and Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Baghdatis, Dutch stars headline remaining field

Marcos Baghdatis, a former Australian Open finalist who is still capable of a big result will, is set to be in action, as are home stars Robin Haase and Tim Van Rijthoven; they are certain to attract a lot of support from their home fans.

Big servers Gilles Muller and Marcel Granollers will be difficult to face, with veterans Nicolas Mahut and Nicolas Almagro also having the potential to cause trouble, as could Andrey Kuznetsov, who rounds off the field.