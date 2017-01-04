Hopman Cup: France close in on the finals with win over Great Britain

The women took to the court first in the matchup between France and Great Britain. Kristina Mladenovic won the first set against Heather Watson before the Brit battled back to force a decider. It was the Frenchwoman who took charge in the decider and closed out a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 victory to record her first singles win here.

Her teammate Richard Gasquet squared off against Daniel Evans and the teen was outplayed by the Frenchman, succumbing to a straight sets loss. With the tie won, the teams competed in the mixed doubles and in a tight contest, the French pair edged the Brits for a 4-3(4), 4-3(3) victory.

Mladenovic struggles to close out but eventually overcomes Watson

The Frenchwoman made the first breakthrough despite Watson’s backhand winners diffusing break points to break for a 2-1 lead. The Brit’s backhand was hitting some good winners but errors were trickling in. It helped her rescue one of the break points in the fifth game but a subsequent wayward shot handed Mladenovic the double break. The Frenchwoman was positive on approach and working the court well striding to a commanding 5-1 lead. However, nerves got the better of Mladenovic who faltered allowing the Brit to gain one of the break back for 3-5. At 5-4 and on her second attempt to serve it out, she again squandered set points and almost let Watson level. Mladenovic kept her nerve in check and eventually sealed the set.

Mladenovic takes the first set | Photo: Will Russell/Getty Images

The second set was a tighter affair and a late break went the way of the Frenchwoman. With the match on her racket at 5-4, she is again undone by the pressure and caved in with a double fault. Watson on her part took advantage of the slip and broke to take the set 7-5.

Watson fights back | Photo: Will Russel/Getty Images

Mladenovic, however, did not let the disappointment get to her as she again broke first to take a lead for 2-1. The Brit almost found a way back but the Frenchwoman hung onto her lead and got the cushion she needed with a double break. However like in the first set, Mladenovic failed to close it out at 5-2. Watson though could not take advantage this time and finally on her fifth match point, Mladenovic clinched the set and match.

Mladenovic eventually gets the job done | Photo: Will Russell/Getty Images

Gasquet solid over Evans

The Frenchman continued his winning ways notching his second straight singles win. Gasquet was creating plenty of opportunities to break but Evans was defending well. The Frenchman eventually broke down the defense converting his fourth break point to get ahead for 2-1. Gasquet was rarely troubled on serve while Evans continued to struggle. Credit to the Brit for fending off break points but the single break was enough for Gasquet to see off the first set.

Evans struggled to hold serve | Photo: Tony Ashby/Getty Images

It was more of the same in the second set with Evans unable to make any breakthrough on the Gasquet serve. The Frenchman kept to his game plan and with a double break lead went on to seal victory without facing a single break point.

Gasquet cruises | Photo: Tony Ashby/Getty Images

Delight for France in the mixed doubles

Mladenovic and Gasquet seemed to have found the winning formula as once again they clinched the win. After breaking for a 2-1 lead with a down the line winner from Gasquet, the Frenchman, however, could not serve out the set as the Brits broke back at deciding point to bring the set to a tiebreak. It was even once more in the tiebreak at 4-4 but on the deciding point, Watson hit wide handing the first set to the French pair.

French edge out a tight first set | Photo: Will Russell/Getty Images

The second set was also settled in a tiebreak. France took a 4-2 lead with the Brits to serve the next three points. Evans who was serving rescued the first of the match points. However, he was unable to handle a huge return from Mladenovic allowing the French duo to close out the win.