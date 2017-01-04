WTA Brisbane quarterfinal preview: Garbiñe Muguruza vs Svetlana Kuznetsova

Muguruza and Kuznetsova shake hands at the net following their encounter at the WTA Finals in Singapore (Photo by Clive Brunskill / Getty Images)

Fourth seed Garbiñe Muguruza will be hoping that her 2017 WTA season is a major improvement from her dismal 2016 campaign despite winning her first Grand Slam title at the French Open last June, the Spaniard only reached three semifinals or better including Paris, Rome and Cincinnati, which would have disappointed the former world number two.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, the fifth seed is arguably playing the best tennis of her career, and the Russian qualified for the WTA Finals in Singapore for the first time since 2009, and amazingly she retained a title for the first time in her career at the Kremlin Cup in October that ensured her qualification at the last minute.

Muguruza is a talented player and having Sam Sumyk, the former coach of two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka has had positive impacts on her career, and Spain's Davis Cup and Fed Cup captain Conchita Martinez has been a constant figure in Muguruza's box. Kuznetsova enjoyed the 2016 campaign by reaching the fourth rounds of the French Open and Wimbledon losing to eventual champions Muguruza and Serena Williams but gave both players a good contest.

Kuznetsova competing in the second round in Brisbane (Photo by Bradley Kanaris / Getty Images)

How they got here

Muguruza's path to the quarterfinals has been difficult but the Spaniard has shown her grit and determination to get her through to this stage. The fourth seed had a tough first round match with 2011 US Open champion Sam Stosur, who always struggles to perform in her native country, nonetheless, she gave Muguruza a tough match, which the Spaniard came through 7-5, 6-7, 7-5, and in the following round, despite being in a commanding position leading 4-1 in the final set with Daria Kasatkina, Muguruza had a chance for the double break to lead 5-1 but she was taken to a final set tiebreak which required Muguruza to save a match point, and defeated the young talented Russian in one of the matches of the year, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 to advance to the quarterfinals in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, the two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova has had an easier time on court by defeating young American, Louisa Chirico who reached the semifinals at the Mutua Madrid Open last year, 6-2, 6-4 and Australian qualifier Destanee Aiava, 6-4, 6-3.

Their history

The two Grand Slam champions have met on three occasions, twice on clay and once on hard courts with Muguruza having the slight 2-1 lead over Kuznetsova in their encounters. The Russian won their first meeting in the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open in 2015, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5. The following year, Muguruza defeated Kuznetsova in the fourth round of the French Open, 6-3, 6-4, en route to winning the French Open title, and their most recent encounter was at the WTA Finals in Singapore with the Spaniard already eliminated from the tournament, defeating Kuznetsova, 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 in a strong way to end the season.

Muguruza looks surprised with her victory over Kasatkina (Photo by Chris Hyde / Getty Images)

Who wins

Muguruza currently ranked at number seven in the world has spent almost six hours on court, in contrast to Kuznetsova spending two-and-a-half hours on court. The French Open champion will need to serve well in this encounter as Kuznetsova is an exceptional returner, and she is extremely fit, therefore, she will be able to track down Muguruza's shots where she likes to place them in the corner. Moreover, Kuznetsova's forehand is strong and she generates topspin on the ball, and she is aggressive on the baseline.

Both players are comfortable at the net and both are good volleyers, they are similar players in the way they play their tennis and their encounters have been entertaining to watch. This is the second match scheduled in the Pat Rafter Arena, and the winner of this match will play the winner of the preceding match on the same court between second seed Dominika Cibulkova and Alize Cornet in the semifinals.

Prediction: Muguruza in three sets