WTA Brisbane quarterfinal preview: Angelique Kerber vs Elina Svitolina

Svitolina upsets Kerber in their latest meeting in Beijing (Source: Reuters)

Two-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber returns to the Brisbane International looking to go one better, as she lost to fellow two-time Slam champion Victoria Azarenka in the final last year, ahead of her first attempt at defending a Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open, that gets underway in Melbourne less than a fortnight. The German will have plenty of points to defend in the 2017 season due to her stellar 2016 campaign that seen the German win in Melbourne, the US Open and was a finalist at Wimbledon.

Sixth seed Elina Svitolina ended 2016 ranked inside the top 15 for the first time in her career, and before the 2017 WTA season began, she parted ways with British coach Iain Hughes, who led her to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal berth at the French Open in 2015. Seven-time Grand Slam champion Justine Henin was a part of the coaching team in 2016 and the Ukranian recorded some scalps in 2016 defeating Kerber, and Serena Williams at the Rio Olympics.

How they got here

The top seed received a bye in the first round as one of the top two seeds, and she played against Ashleigh Barty who returned to professional tennis last year, after taking a year out to play cricket. Nonetheless, the German's first match of 2017 was a tough match with the young Aussie, lasting just under 1 hour and 50 minutes with Kerber coming out on top, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

The 14th ranked Ukranian began her 2017 season against Olympic Gold medalist Monica Puig and it was a straightforward 6-3, 6-3 victory for Svitolina, but she had a trickier time in the second round against last year's French Open quarterfinalist Shelby Rogers, overcoming the American in three tight sets, 7-5, 2-6, 7-5.

Svitolina's beaten Kerber three times in the past (Photo by Bradley Kanaris / Gety Images)

Their History

Kerber and Svitolina have played each other eight times with the world number one leading 5-3 in their head-to-head meetings, and all of their encounters have taken place on hard courts.

The top seed won their first two meetings in straight sets in the first round of the Australian Open in 2013 and in the third round in Tokyo in 2014. Svitolina would level their rivalry by prevailing 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the quarterfinals of Wuhan in 2014, and they met two years ago in the quarterfinals of Brisbane with Svitolina coming out on top, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. However, Kerber would re-assert her authority in their series by winning the next three consecutive matches between the duo, starting with the semifinals in Stanford in 2015, 6-3, 6-1, last year in Sydney, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 and in the third round of the Coupe Rogers in Montreal. Furthermore, Svitolina won their last meeting in straight sets in the third round in Beijing, 6-3, 7-5.

Kerber's first match of 2017 against Barty (Photo by Bradley Kanaris / Getty Images)

Who wins

Kerber has become mentally and physically stronger in the past year which has seen her extraordinary rise to the top of the WTA rankings and the German has shown time and time again, that she is extremely tough to beat, even when it looks like she is going to lose a match, she is very resilient and eventually comes through.

Kerber's lefty first serve has improved but her second serve is weak and can be targeted, therefore, Svitolina who is a good returner can punish the German's second serve when she has the chance. The Ukranian's serve is a good weapon as she usually gets a few cheap points with getting aces with it.

Svitolina is extremely fit, therefore, she will be able to track down a lot of Kerber's balls, and the German will make her work hard for every point, and Kerber's trademark forehand down the line will need to be in full effect. Both players will like to dictate play from the baseline and this contest will have lots of rallies which will excite the crowd but usually Kerber will come out on top in these exchanges.

This is the first match scheduled for the night session in the Pat Rafter Arena at not before 7 pm local time, and the winner of this match will face the last two US Open runner-ups, third seed Karolina Pliskova or eighth seed Roberta Vinci in the semifinals.

Prediction: Kerber in straight sets